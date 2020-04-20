Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.4%.



Direct, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.5 Billion by the year 2025, Direct will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$603.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$869 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Direct will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include among others:

ATEQ

Bartec USA LLC

Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC

Continental AG

DENSO Auto Parts

Hamaton Automotive Technology Co. Ltd.

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG

NIRA Dynamics AB

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Wabco Holdings Inc.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



As Part of the Automotive Electronification Trend, Electronic Tires Grow in Prominence

Against the Backdrop of Growing Penetration of Electronics in an Average Automobile, Modern Tires Today Run Not Only on Air But Also on Data: % Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Stringent Safety Legislations Provide Regulation-Driven Stability to Growth

The Growing Commercial Value of Safety Technologies Encourages OEM & Aftermarket Fitment of TPMS: Global Passenger Car Safety Systems Market(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2022

Ever-Present Threat of Accidents Underlines the Importance of TPMS

With Millions Continuing to Die in Preventable Road Accidents, the Focus on Automobile Safety Has Never Been Higher: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Growing Vehicle Population (PARC) to Drive Fitments of TPMS in the Aftermarket

Rising Passenger Car Density Expands the Addressable Market for TPMS in the Aftermarket: Global Passenger Car Population by Type (in Million Units)for the years 2017 and 2035

Auto Production Trends Dictates Growth in the OEM Market

China Brings Stability to Global Automobile Production Trends

Busy Assembly Line Especially in Asia Keeps the Automotive Supply Chain Well Oiled With New Opportunities: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Falling Sensor Costs Bring the Technology to the Mainstream Market

Special Focus on Acoustic Wave Sensors

With the Future of all Automotive Innovations Driven by Electronics, Falling Sensor Prices Ranks as a Key Catalyst for the Proliferation of TPMS in Cars: Global Average Price of Sensors (In US$ Per Unit) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2018 and 2020

Reliability Benefits Drive the Popularity of Direct TPMS

Progressive Advancements in Autonomous Cars Step Up the R&D Focus on TPMS

Efforts to Develop Safer Autonomous Cars Requires Robust Tire Information Systems: Autonomous Vehicles Worldwide in 2043 (In Million Units)

Evolution of Mobility as a Service & the Ensuing Focus on TPMS Enabled Predictive Tire Maintenance to Benefit Market Growth

IOT and Cloud Services Transform the TPMS Space

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth

New Generation TPMS Leverage AI Capabilities to Facilitate Real-Time Monitoring and Prevent Expensive Tire Breakdowns

R&D Underway for TPMS Based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Communication Standards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



