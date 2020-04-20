Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.4%.

Direct, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.5 Billion by the year 2025, Direct will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$603.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$869 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Direct will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include among others:

  • ATEQ
  • Bartec USA LLC
  • Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC
  • Continental AG
  • DENSO Auto Parts
  • Hamaton Automotive Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG
  • NIRA Dynamics AB
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Sensata Technologies, Inc.
  • Wabco Holdings Inc.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • As Part of the Automotive Electronification Trend, Electronic Tires Grow in Prominence
  • Against the Backdrop of Growing Penetration of Electronics in an Average Automobile, Modern Tires Today Run Not Only on Air But Also on Data: % Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Stringent Safety Legislations Provide Regulation-Driven Stability to Growth
  • The Growing Commercial Value of Safety Technologies Encourages OEM & Aftermarket Fitment of TPMS: Global Passenger Car Safety Systems Market(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2022
  • Ever-Present Threat of Accidents Underlines the Importance of TPMS
  • With Millions Continuing to Die in Preventable Road Accidents, the Focus on Automobile Safety Has Never Been Higher: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
  • Growing Vehicle Population (PARC) to Drive Fitments of TPMS in the Aftermarket
  • Rising Passenger Car Density Expands the Addressable Market for TPMS in the Aftermarket: Global Passenger Car Population by Type (in Million Units)for the years 2017 and 2035
  • Auto Production Trends Dictates Growth in the OEM Market
  • China Brings Stability to Global Automobile Production Trends
  • Busy Assembly Line Especially in Asia Keeps the Automotive Supply Chain Well Oiled With New Opportunities: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
  • Falling Sensor Costs Bring the Technology to the Mainstream Market
  • Special Focus on Acoustic Wave Sensors
  • With the Future of all Automotive Innovations Driven by Electronics, Falling Sensor Prices Ranks as a Key Catalyst for the Proliferation of TPMS in Cars: Global Average Price of Sensors (In US$ Per Unit) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2018 and 2020
  • Reliability Benefits Drive the Popularity of Direct TPMS
  • Progressive Advancements in Autonomous Cars Step Up the R&D Focus on TPMS
  • Efforts to Develop Safer Autonomous Cars Requires Robust Tire Information Systems: Autonomous Vehicles Worldwide in 2043 (In Million Units)
  • Evolution of Mobility as a Service & the Ensuing Focus on TPMS Enabled Predictive Tire Maintenance to Benefit Market Growth
  • IOT and Cloud Services Transform the TPMS Space
  • Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth
  • New Generation TPMS Leverage AI Capabilities to Facilitate Real-Time Monitoring and Prevent Expensive Tire Breakdowns
  • R&D Underway for TPMS Based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Communication Standards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

