The Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in dependency on renewable energy resources, rising investments in transmission network, and emergence of smart grids.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in Dependency on Renewable Energy Resources

3.1.2 Rising Investments in Transmission Network

3.1.3 Emergence of Smart Grids

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Generation Type

4.1 First Generation

4.2 Second Generation



5 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Function

5.1 Transmission Capacity

5.2 Voltage Control

5.3 Harmonic Suppression

5.4 Network Stabilization



6 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Components

6.1 Phase Shifting Transformers

6.2 Protection and Control Systems

6.3 Surge Arresters

6.4 General Lighting Service Switchgear

6.5 Power Electronic Devices

6.5.1 Thyristors

6.5.2 Reactors

6.5.3 Capacitor Banks



7 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Compensation Type

7.1 Series Compensation

7.1.1 Thyristor Series Capacitor

7.1.2 Fixed Series Capacitor

7.2 Shunt Compensation

7.2.1 Static Compensator (Statcom)

7.2.2 Static Var Compensation (SVC)

7.3 Combined Compensation



8 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Voltage

8.1 > 660 kV

8.2 > 220 kV to 660 kV

8.3 132 kV to 220 kV



9 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Application

9.1 Dynamic

9.1.1 Dynamic Voltage Control

9.1.2 Transient Stability Enhancement

9.1.3 Power System Interconnection

9.1.4 Oscillation Damping

9.1.5 Simple Sequence Repeat (SSR) Elimination

9.2 Steady State

9.2.1 Available Transfer Capability (ATC) Improvement

9.2.2 Loading Margin Improvement

9.2.3 Reactive Power and Voltage Control

9.2.4 Congestion Management

9.2.5 Power Flow Balancing and Control

9.3 Other Applications



10 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By End User

10.1 Railways

10.2 Smart Grid

10.3 Renewables

10.3.1 Solar

10.3.2 Wind

10.3.3 Offshore

10.3.4 Onshore

10.4 Metal & Mining Industries

10.5 Utilities

10.6 Industrial

10.7 Oil & Gas



11 Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 Siemens

13.2 ABB

13.3 General Electric (GE)

13.4 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

13.5 Mitsubishi Electric

13.6 NR Electric

13.7 Comsys

13.8 American Superconductor

13.9 Rongxin Power Engineering Ltd. (RXPE)

13.10 Quanta Technology

13.11 Merus Power Dynamics Oy

13.12 Hyosung Heavy Industries

13.13 Infineon

13.14 Sieyuan Electric Co. Ltd.

13.15 Ingeteam Power Technology



