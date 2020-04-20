Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Industry Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global car rental industry is expected to reach an estimated $120 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2025.

The future of the global car rental industry looks promising with opportunities in business and leisure travel industry. The major drivers for this market are the growing global tourism industry, an increase in international air travelers, and rising income levels across the globe.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include enhanced user experience through digitization, additional green vehicles in the fleets of rental car companies, and the concept of self-driving instead of hiring a driver.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Hertz Group AG, Avis Budget Group Inc., Uber, Europcar Mobility Group S.A., Redcap Tour, ANI technologies Pvt. limited, and Sixt AG are the major car rental service providers in the global car rental industry.



Some features of the report include:

Car rental industry size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by segments and region.

Car rental industry size by various segments such as location, customer, vehicle, and mode of booking in terms of value. Regional analysis: Car rental industry breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different segments and regions of the car rental industry. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of car rental in the car rental suppliers.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global car rental industry by location (on-airport and off-airport), type of customer (business, leisure, and others), mode of booking (on-line and off-line), vehicle type (luxury cars, executive cars, economy cars, sports utility vehicles, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing services and processes in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by service substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.2: Global Car Rental Industry Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.3: Global Car Rental Industry by Location

3.3.1: Off-Airport

3.3.2: On-Airport

3.4: Global Car Rental Industry by Customers

3.4.1: Business

3.4.2: Leisure

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Global Car Rental Industry by Vehicle Type

3.5.1: Luxury Cars

3.5.2: Executive Cars

3.5.3: Economy Cars

3.5.4: Sports Utility Vehicles

3.5.5: Multi Utility Vehicles

3.6: Global Car Rental Industry by Mode of Booking

3.6.1: On-Line Booking

3.6.2: Off-Line Booking



4. Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region (2014-2025)

4.1: Global Car Rental Industry by Region

4.2: North American Car Rental Industry

4.3: European Car Rental Industry

4.4: APAC Car Rental Industry

4.5: RoW Car Rental Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Service Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Industry Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Car Rental Industry by Location

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Car Rental Industry by Customers

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Car Rental Industry by Mode of Booking

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Car Rental Industry by Vehicle Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Car Rental Industry by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Car Rental Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Services Launches

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Car Rental Industry

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Car Rental Industry

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Enterprise Rent-a-Car

7.2: Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

7.3: Avis Budget Group Inc.

7.4: Europcar Mobility Group S.A.

7.5: Sixt SE

7.6: Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

7.7: Ichinen Holdings Co. Ltd.

7.8: Redcap Tour Co. Ltd.

7.9: Empresas Tattersall S.A.

7.10: Warisan TC Holdings Berhad



