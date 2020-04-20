NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 20, 2020 at 11.30 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200420105340_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-17

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 917 Unit price: 0.706 EUR

(2): Volume: 11,930 Unit price: 0.71 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 12,847 Volume weighted average price: 0.70971 EUR