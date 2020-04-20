NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
April 20, 2020 at 11.30 EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200420105340_3
Transaction date: 2020-04-17
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 917 Unit price: 0.706 EUR
(2): Volume: 11,930 Unit price: 0.71 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 12,847 Volume weighted average price: 0.70971 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
