Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Testing Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aerospace testing market is expected to reach an estimated $5.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1.8% from 2020 to 2025.
The future of the global aerospace testing market looks promising with opportunities in commercial/regional aircraft, business jets, helicopters, and military aircraft. The major drivers for this market are increasing aircraft deliveries, adoption of new materials in aircraft, and stringent aviation regulations & certification standards for aircraft safety.
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include new advanced technologies for testing aircraft, such as the introduction of thin-film ultrasonic sensor, sweeper scanner for ultrasonic testing and introduction of advanced NDT inspection device.
Airbus, Boeing, NTS, SGS, Mistras, Innertek, Exova, MTS, Cincinnati Sub-Zero, and Dayton T Brown are among the major providers of aerospace testing.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)
3.2: Global Aerospace Testing Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)
3.3: Global Aerospace Testing Market Trends and Forecast by Aircraft Type
3.3.1: Commercial Aircraft
3.3.2: Business Jets
3.3.3: Helicopters
3.3.4: Military Aircraft
3.4: Global Aerospace Testing Market Trends and Forecast by Sourcing Type
3.4.1: In-house
3.4.2: Outsource
3.5: Global Aerospace Testing Market Trends and Forecast by Method Type
3.5.1: Non-destructive Testing
3.5.1.1: Ultrasonic Testing
3.5.1.2: Fluorescent Penetrant Testing
3.5.1.3: Eddy Current Testing
3.5.1.4: Visual Testing
3.5.1.5: Magnetic Particle Testing
3.5.1.6: Radiographic Testing
3.5.1.7: Acoustic Testing
3.5.1.8: Macro Etching
3.5.1.9: Others
3.5.2: Destructive Method
3.5.2.1: Dynamic Testing
3.5.2.2: Static Testing
3.5.2.3: Others
3.6: Global Aerospace Testing Market Trends and Forecast by Component Type
3.6.1: Airframe
3.6.2: Engine
3.6.3: Interior
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis (2014-2025) by Region
4.1: Global Aerospace Testing Market by Region
4.2: North American Aerospace Testing Market
4.3: European Aerospace Testing Market
4.4: APAC Aerospace Testing Market
4.5: RoW Aerospace Testing Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Service Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Geographical Reach
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Testing Market by Aircraft Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Testing Market by Sourcing Type
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Testing Market by Method Type
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Testing Market by Component Type
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace Testing Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Aerospace Testing Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Service Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Aerospace Testing Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Aerospace Testing Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
6.3.5: Technology Development
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: NTS
7.2: SGS
7.3: Mistras
7.4: Exova
7.5: MTS
7.6: Intertek
7.7: Cincinnati Sub-Zero
7.8: Dayton T Brown
7.9: Airbus
7.10: Boeing
7.11: Scaled Composites
7.12: Qinetiq
7.13: Marshall Aerospace & Defence Group
7.14: NIAR
