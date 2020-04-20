Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Remote Weapon System Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delves into the key issues and findings of the market, identifying the current drivers and constraints within the market place, as well as the competitive landscape and evolving market share in greater detail. All these aspects are explored in greater depth within each region.

These issues are then applied to generate a forecast for the global market, identifying future opportunities across the land and maritime markets. These forecasts also take into account various geopolitical and economic events, providing scenarios that will result in different market sizes. All forecasts are divided into regions and segments.

There are several global trends that will drive and constrain the RWS market, such as vehicle/vessel modernization programs, increased protection for infantry, unmanned vehicle armament, increased naval crew efficiency, high precision warfare, counter-drone capabilities, modularity, and decreased size, weight, and power (SWaP) properties. Most of these trends are interlinked and reflect on the other.

The primary drivers of the RWS market will be various modernization programs worldwide and the need for increased protection for infantry. Numerous countries are beginning to modernize their mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP), armored patrol vehicle (APC), and infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) fleets to increase the survivability of infantry after lessons learned from operations in urban environments and countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq. As part of this movement for increased survivability, countries are adopting RWS systems to move the operator to within the vehicle, removing the soldier from enemy combatant's fire.

The adoption of RWS systems within the naval domain is due to the need for increased levels of system efficiency on-board vessels as the requirements of naval vessel numbers begin to exceed available manpower. Both RWS domains - land and maritime - are beginning to require RWS systems to be increasingly modular to allow for bespoke systems and to counter a variety of threats. This can be seen through the inclusion of a counter-unmanned system and missile firing capabilities.



Weight reduction is still the primary issue faced by many vehicles due to the growing number of systems, accessories, and the number of occupants. The main benefit of RWS systems is the decreased internal space occupied by the weapon, increasing the number of occupants a vehicle can accommodate. This is of growing importance due to the size of many nations' squads/sections. The SWaP properties of RWS systems remain the predominant barrier for entry within certain markets.

Although the size and weight of RWS systems are ever-increasing, most systems are still restricted from being fitted onboard light tactical vehicles, thereby limiting the current penetration of RWS systems within various markets. Metamaterial sciences and nanotechnologies will heavily impact this aspect of the market. Innovation in these technological areas will predominantly come from commercial and non-traditional players.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Analysis Factsheet

Market Overview

Context-Market Evolution

Trends Impacting Demand

Disruptive Forces/Restraints on the Market

Political Spheres of Influence on the RWS Market

Forecast Overview

Supplier Landscape

Critical Success Factors-End-user Perspective

Capability Impact-Evolving Technologies

Key Programs

Opportunities

2. Research Scope and Methodology

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Objectives and Questions

Research Methodology

3. Global Market Analysis

Market Dashboard

Market Engineering Measurements

Global Vehicle Programmes Driving the Market

Global Naval Programmes Driving the Market

Market Drivers

Trends Analysis-Impact on Demand

Market Restraints

Threat to Operations Analysis

Market Potential Scenarios

Market Potential-Revenue Forecast by Region and Segment

Market Potential-Revenue Forecast by Region

Market Potential-Revenue Forecast by Segment

Market Potential-Scenario 1: Revenue Forecast by Region

Market Potential-Scenario 2: Revenue Forecast by Region

Competitive Environment

Global Supply Chain-Market Penetration

Market Share Evolution

Base Year Market Share

Market Share Evolution Analysis

Global Supply Landscape-Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Global Supply Landscape-Critical Success Factors (CSF)

4. Global Market-Land RWS

Market Engineering Measurements

Land RWS Analysis-Revenue Forecast by Region

Land RWS Revenue Forecast by Region

Land RWS-Trends and Considerations

Land RWS Opportunities and Drivers

Land RWS Market Share Evolution

Land RWS Segment Competitive Overview

Land RWS Supply Landscape-Global Players

Land RWS Supply Landscape-Regional Players

Land RWS Supply Landscape-Upcoming Players

5. Global Market-Maritime RWS

Market Engineering Measurements

Maritime RWS Analysis-Revenue Forecast by Region

Maritime RWS Revenue Forecast by Region

Maritime RWS Trends and Considerations

Maritime RWS Opportunities and Drivers

Maritime RWS Market Share Evolution, 2018-2019

Maritime RWS Market Competitive Overview

Maritime RWS Supply Landscape-Global Players

Maritime RWS Supply Landscape-Regional Players

Maritime RWS Supply Landscape-Upcoming Players

6. Global Market-Technology

Technologies Impacting Capabilities and Demand

State of Digitalization-Objectives

Strategic Conclusions-Technology

7. Regional Analysis-Africa

Regional Trends-Africa

Regional Geopolitics and Economy-Africa

Regional Conflicts-Africa

Capability Requirements-Top 5 Countries

Opportunities-Africa

Operational Requirements-Africa

Opportunity Analysis-Critical Success Factors

Regional Considerations

Market Dashboard-Africa

Competitive Environment Overview

Region Market Share

Regional Industry-Top 5 Country Presence, 2018-2019

Strategic Conclusions-Africa

8. Asia-Pacific



9. Central & South Asia



10. Europe



11. Middle East



12. North America



13. South America



14. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

15. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtd6qw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900