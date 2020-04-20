Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Remote Weapon System Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the key issues and findings of the market, identifying the current drivers and constraints within the market place, as well as the competitive landscape and evolving market share in greater detail. All these aspects are explored in greater depth within each region.

These issues are then applied to generate a forecast for the global market, identifying future opportunities across the land and maritime markets. These forecasts also take into account various geopolitical and economic events, providing scenarios that will result in different market sizes. All forecasts are divided into regions and segments.

There are several global trends that will drive and constrain the RWS market, such as vehicle/vessel modernization programs, increased protection for infantry, unmanned vehicle armament, increased naval crew efficiency, high precision warfare, counter-drone capabilities, modularity, and decreased size, weight, and power (SWaP) properties. Most of these trends are interlinked and reflect on the other.

The primary drivers of the RWS market will be various modernization programs worldwide and the need for increased protection for infantry. Numerous countries are beginning to modernize their mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP), armored patrol vehicle (APC), and infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) fleets to increase the survivability of infantry after lessons learned from operations in urban environments and countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq. As part of this movement for increased survivability, countries are adopting RWS systems to move the operator to within the vehicle, removing the soldier from enemy combatant's fire.

The adoption of RWS systems within the naval domain is due to the need for increased levels of system efficiency on-board vessels as the requirements of naval vessel numbers begin to exceed available manpower. Both RWS domains - land and maritime - are beginning to require RWS systems to be increasingly modular to allow for bespoke systems and to counter a variety of threats. This can be seen through the inclusion of a counter-unmanned system and missile firing capabilities.

Weight reduction is still the primary issue faced by many vehicles due to the growing number of systems, accessories, and the number of occupants. The main benefit of RWS systems is the decreased internal space occupied by the weapon, increasing the number of occupants a vehicle can accommodate. This is of growing importance due to the size of many nations' squads/sections. The SWaP properties of RWS systems remain the predominant barrier for entry within certain markets.

Although the size and weight of RWS systems are ever-increasing, most systems are still restricted from being fitted onboard light tactical vehicles, thereby limiting the current penetration of RWS systems within various markets. Metamaterial sciences and nanotechnologies will heavily impact this aspect of the market. Innovation in these technological areas will predominantly come from commercial and non-traditional players.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Analysis Factsheet
  • Market Overview
  • Context-Market Evolution
  • Trends Impacting Demand
  • Disruptive Forces/Restraints on the Market
  • Political Spheres of Influence on the RWS Market
  • Forecast Overview
  • Supplier Landscape
  • Critical Success Factors-End-user Perspective
  • Capability Impact-Evolving Technologies
  • Key Programs
  • Opportunities

2. Research Scope and Methodology

  • Research Scope
  • Market Segmentation
  • Research Objectives and Questions
  • Research Methodology

3. Global Market Analysis

  • Market Dashboard
  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • Global Vehicle Programmes Driving the Market
  • Global Naval Programmes Driving the Market
  • Market Drivers
  • Trends Analysis-Impact on Demand
  • Market Restraints
  • Threat to Operations Analysis
  • Market Potential Scenarios
  • Market Potential-Revenue Forecast by Region and Segment
  • Market Potential-Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Market Potential-Revenue Forecast by Segment
  • Market Potential-Scenario 1: Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Market Potential-Scenario 2: Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Competitive Environment
  • Global Supply Chain-Market Penetration
  • Market Share Evolution
  • Base Year Market Share
  • Market Share Evolution Analysis
  • Global Supply Landscape-Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
  • Global Supply Landscape-Critical Success Factors (CSF)

4. Global Market-Land RWS

  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • Land RWS Analysis-Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Land RWS Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Land RWS-Trends and Considerations
  • Land RWS Opportunities and Drivers
  • Land RWS Market Share Evolution
  • Land RWS Segment Competitive Overview
  • Land RWS Supply Landscape-Global Players
  • Land RWS Supply Landscape-Regional Players
  • Land RWS Supply Landscape-Upcoming Players

5. Global Market-Maritime RWS

  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • Maritime RWS Analysis-Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Maritime RWS Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Maritime RWS Trends and Considerations
  • Maritime RWS Opportunities and Drivers
  • Maritime RWS Market Share Evolution, 2018-2019
  • Maritime RWS Market Competitive Overview
  • Maritime RWS Supply Landscape-Global Players
  • Maritime RWS Supply Landscape-Regional Players
  • Maritime RWS Supply Landscape-Upcoming Players

6. Global Market-Technology

  • Technologies Impacting Capabilities and Demand
  • State of Digitalization-Objectives
  • Strategic Conclusions-Technology

7. Regional Analysis-Africa

  • Regional Trends-Africa
  • Regional Geopolitics and Economy-Africa
  • Regional Conflicts-Africa
  • Capability Requirements-Top 5 Countries
  • Opportunities-Africa
  • Operational Requirements-Africa
  • Opportunity Analysis-Critical Success Factors
  • Regional Considerations
  • Market Dashboard-Africa
  • Competitive Environment Overview
  • Region Market Share
  • Regional Industry-Top 5 Country Presence, 2018-2019
  • Strategic Conclusions-Africa

8. Asia-Pacific

9. Central & South Asia

10. Europe

11. Middle East

12. North America

13. South America

14. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

  • 5 Major Growth Opportunities
  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

15. The Last Word

  • 3 Big Predictions

