Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrafast Lasers Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ultrafast lasers market, valued at US$1,416.695 million in 2019, is projected to grow at a double digit CAGR during 2020-2025.
Ultrafast lasers are the ultra-short pulse of light with a broadband optical range and have a variety of applications. The ultrafast laser market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for material processing and semiconductor industries that in turn find their applications in several end-user industries like automotive, communication and technology, consumer electronics as well as healthcare.
Moreover, advances in the ultrafast laser market are projected to open new avenues of applications outside its core application of micromachining. For example, in 2019, an ultrafast pulsed laser was used to melt ceramic materials using less than 50 watts of laser power making it even more preferable method than the current welding methods that necessitate heating various parts in the furnace. This also sheds light on the solutions to challenges of welding ceramics because they need an extremely high temperature to melt which leads to cracking.
Key developments that are contributing to the sustenance of the ultrafast lasers market are the different strategies that are being adopted by major players of the sector:
Therefore, from the aforesaid product launches and expansion, it is evident that there is a growing interest in research and development on ultrafast laser technologies as well as increasing geographical reach of developers in previously untapped markets.
Further with acquisitions like that of UK based Laser Quantum, which is a world-class manufacturer of high quality solid-state and ultrafast laser sources by US-based Novanta, a trusted technology partner to OEMs in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets along with extensive propriety expertise in photonics, vision and precision motion technologies, in 2018 indicates the growth in the medical laser application segment is highly anticipated during the forecast period augmented by increasing research and development.
