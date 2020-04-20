Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Outsourced Orthopedic Manufacturing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders. In addition, increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market as well.



Key Trends for global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market growth



This study identifies increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices as the prime reasons driving the global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market



The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market, including Autocam Medical, Jabil Inc., LISI Group, NN Inc., Orchid MPS Holdings LLC, Tecomet Inc. and Viant.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



