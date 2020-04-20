Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Outsourced Orthopedic Manufacturing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders. In addition, increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market as well.

Key Trends for global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market growth

This study identifies increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices as the prime reasons driving the global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market

The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global outsourced orthopedic manufacturing market, including Autocam Medical, Jabil Inc., LISI Group, NN Inc., Orchid MPS Holdings LLC, Tecomet Inc. and Viant.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Implants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cases and trays - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Autocam Medical
  • Avalign Technologies Inc.
  • In'Tech Medical SAS
  • Jabil Inc.
  • LISI Group
  • Marle Group
  • NN Inc.
  • Orchid MPS Holdings LLC
  • Tecomet Inc.
  • Viant

