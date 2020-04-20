Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Sjögren's Syndrome" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight covers the Sjogren's Syndrome market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming events, recent events and analyst opinion, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals.
Key Topics Covered
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
TREATMENT
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
PARENT PATENTS
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
BIBLIOGRAPHY
APPENDIX
List of Figures
Figure 1: Trends in Prevalent Cases of Primary Sjogren's Syndrome, 2018-2027
Figure 2: Overview of Pipeline Drugs for Sjogren's Syndrome in the US
Figure 3: Pipeline Drugs for Sjogren's Syndrome, by Company
Figure 4: Pipeline Drugs for Sjogren's Syndrome, by Drug Type
Figure 5: Pipeline Drugs for Sjogren's Syndrome, by Classification
Figure 6: Iscalimab for Sjogren's Syndrome (January 23, 2020): Phase II - Primary Sjogren
Figure 7: RSLV-132 for Sjogren's Syndrome (June 13, 2019): Phase II - Study 132-04
Figure 8: Key Upcoming Events in Sjogren's Syndrome
Figure 9: Probability of Success in the Sjogren's Syndrome Pipeline
Figure 10: Licensing and Asset Acquisition Deals in Sjogren's Syndrome, 2015-2020
Figure 11: Parent Patents in Sjogren's Syndrome
Figure 12: Clinical Trials in Sjogren's Syndrome
Figure 13: Top 10 Drugs for Clinical Trials in Sjogren's Syndrome
Figure 14: Top 10 Companies for Clinical Trials in Sjogren's Syndrome
Figure 15: Trial Locations in Sjogren's Syndrome
Figure 16: Sjogren's Syndrome Trials Status
Figure 17: Sjogren's Syndrome Trials Sponsors, by Phase
List of Tables
Table 1: Prevalent Cases of Primary Sjogren's Syndrome, 2018-2027
Table 2: Prevalent Cases of Primary Sjogren's Syndrome, by Gender, 2018
Table 3: Prevalence of Primary Sjogren's Syndrome, by Gender, 2018
Table 4: Marketed Drugs for Sjogren's Syndrome
Table 5: Pipeline Drugs for Sjogren's Syndrome in the US
Table 6: Iscalimab for Sjogren's Syndrome (January 23, 2020)
Table 7: Mutliple Drugs for Sjogren's Syndrome (October 24, 2019)
Table 8: RSLV-132 for Sjogren's Syndrome (June 13, 2019)
