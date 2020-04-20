Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Sjögren's Syndrome" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight covers the Sjogren's Syndrome market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming events, recent events and analyst opinion, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals.

This research estimates that in 2018, there were approximately 2.3 million prevalent cases of primary Sjogren's syndrome worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 2.5 million prevalent cases by 2027.

Primary Sjogren's syndrome has a female predominance. Globally, the publisher estimates that in 2018, 90.4% of cases aged 15 years and over were female.

Evoxac, a muscarinic agonist specific to M1 receptors, and LO2A, which contains isotonic glycerol and 0.015% sodium hyaluronate, are the only approved drugs for Sjogren's syndrome.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for Sjogren's syndrome are in Phase II, with only one drug in Phase III.

Therapies in development for Sjogren's syndrome focus on a wide variety of targets. The pipeline drugs for Sjogren's syndrome are administered via the oral, intravenous, and subcutaneous routes.

The only high-impact upcoming event in the Sjogren's syndrome space is topline Phase II trial results for Benlysta SC. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I arthritis asset is 9.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 80%. Drugs, on average, take 8.8 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9 years in the overall autoimmune/immunology space.

There have been only four licensing and asset acquisition deals involving Sjogren's syndrome drugs during 2015-2020. The exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement between Eli Lilly and Hanmi for $690m, regarding the development and commercialization of Hanmi's oral BTK inhibitor HM71224 for the treatment of autoimmune and other diseases, was the largest deal.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for Sjogren's syndrome have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 74% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 26% in Phase III-IV.

The US has the highest number of Sjogren's syndrome clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major European markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the Sjogren's syndrome space is dominated by completed trials. Novartis has the highest number of completed clinical trials for Sjogren's syndrome, with eight trials.

Novartis leads the industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for Sjogren's syndrome, followed by BristolMyers Squibb.

