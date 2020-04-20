Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digitizer Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digitizer market is poised to grow by $ 60.22 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report on the digitizer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption in end-user industries and increased use of digitizers at trade fairs and competitions. In addition, increased adoption in end-user industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies the development of innovative products leading to product premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the digitizer market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digitizer market vendors that include Adesso Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp., Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd., Parblo Tech Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Huion Animation Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Ugee Technology Co. Ltd., ViewSonic Corp., Wacom Co. Ltd., and YFC-BonEagle ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.. Also, the digitizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Digitizer without screen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digitizer with screen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adesso Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp.

Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd.

Parblo Tech Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Huion Animation Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Ugee Technology Co. Ltd.

ViewSonic Corp.

Wacom Co. Ltd.

YFC-BonEagle ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

