Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Office Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study includes a forecast for the smart offices market by application, office type, end use industry, and region.
Some of the smart office companies profiled in this report include Siemens, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, ABB, Cisco Systems, United Technologies, Lutron Electronics and Crestron Electronics.
Some of the features of Smart Office Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Industry Background and Classifications
2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2 Supply Chain
2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges
3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2 Global Smart Office Market Trends and Forecast
3.3 Global Smart Office Market by Application
3.4 Global Smart Office Market by Office Type
3.5 Global Smart Office Market by End Use Industry
4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1 Global Smart Office Market by Region
4.2 North American Smart Office Market
4.3 European Smart Office Market
4.4 APAC Smart Office Market
4.5 ROW Smart Office Market
5 Competitor Analysis
5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.3 Operational Integration
5.4 Geographical Reach
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Smart Office Industry
6.3 Strategic Analysis
7 Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1 Siemens AG
7.2 Schneider Electric SA
7.3 Johnson Controls International PLC
7.4 Honeywell International Inc.
7.5 ABB Ltd.
7.6 Cisco Systems.Inc.
7.7 United Technologies Corporation
7.8 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
7.9 Crestron Electronics. Inc.
7.10 Philips Lighting Holding B.V.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
