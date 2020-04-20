Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Office Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study includes a forecast for the smart offices market by application, office type, end use industry, and region.



Some of the smart office companies profiled in this report include Siemens, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, ABB, Cisco Systems, United Technologies, Lutron Electronics and Crestron Electronics.



Some of the features of Smart Office Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include

Market size estimates: Smart office market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by application, office type, end use industry, and region

Regional analysis: Smart office market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart office in the smart office market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, smart office in the smart office market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, smart office in the smart office market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the smart office market by application (smart lighting/lighting controls, security systems, energy management systems, HAVC control system, control valves, and others.), office type (retrofit offices and new construction offices), end use industry (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, education, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, Asia pacific (APAC), and Rest of the world (ROW)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the smart office market?

What are the business risks and threats to the smart office market?

What are emerging trends in this smart office market and the reasons behind them?

What are of the changing demands of customers in the smart office market?

What are the new developments in the smart office market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this smart office market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this smart office area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this smart office market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Background and Classifications

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global Smart Office Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Smart Office Market by Application

3.4 Global Smart Office Market by Office Type

3.5 Global Smart Office Market by End Use Industry



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Smart Office Market by Region

4.2 North American Smart Office Market

4.3 European Smart Office Market

4.4 APAC Smart Office Market

4.5 ROW Smart Office Market



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Operational Integration

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Smart Office Industry

6.3 Strategic Analysis



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Siemens AG

7.2 Schneider Electric SA

7.3 Johnson Controls International PLC

7.4 Honeywell International Inc.

7.5 ABB Ltd.

7.6 Cisco Systems.Inc.

7.7 United Technologies Corporation

7.8 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

7.9 Crestron Electronics. Inc.

7.10 Philips Lighting Holding B.V.



