The study analyses the drug screening market size and forecast for the global drug screening market through 2024, segmented by product and service, sample type, end user and region.



Some of the drug screening companies profiled in this report include Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Drgerwerk, Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, Alfa Scientific Designs, Lifeloc, MPD, Orasure, Omega Laboratories, Premier Biotech, Psychemedics, Roche, Shimadzu, and Siemens Healthineers.



Some of the key features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global drug screening market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global drug screening market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by product and service, sample type, end user, and region.

Global market size by various applications such as by product and service, sample type, end user, and region. Regional analysis: Global drug screening market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global drug screening market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for drug screening in the global drug screening market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for drug screening in the global drug screening market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, drug screening in the global drug screening market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, drug screening in the global drug screening market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global drug screening market by product and service (analytical instruments, rapid testing devices, and drug screening services), sample type (urine, breath, oral fluid, hair, and other samples), end user (workplace, criminal justice systems and law enforcement agencies, drug treatment centers, pain management centers, schools and colleges, hospitals, and individual users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the drug screening market?

What are the business risks and threats to the drug screening market?

What are emerging trends in this drug screening market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the drug screening market?

What are the new developments in the drug screening market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this drug screening market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this drug screening area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in drug screening market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Drug Screening Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Drug Screening Market by Product and Service

3.4: Global Drug Screening Market by Sample Type

3.5: Global Drug Screening Market by End User



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Drug Screening Market by Region

4.2: North American Drug Screening Market

4.3: European Drug Screening Market

4.4: APAC Drug Screening Market

4.5: ROW Drug Screening Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Drug Screening Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Alere

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Drgerwerk

Labcorp

Quest Diagnostics

Alfa Scientific Designs

Lifeloc

MPD

Orasure

Omega Laboratories

