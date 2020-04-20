Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Prescribing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study analyzes the E-prescribing market size and includes forecasts through 2024, segmented by type of system, by product, by usage mode, by delivery mode and by end user.



The future of the E-prescribing market looks promising with opportunities in hospitals, office-based physicians, and pharmaceuticals. The major growth drivers for this market are government initiatives & incentive programs, a rising focus on the reduction of fraud and abuse of controlled substances, a focus on reducing medication errors, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs.



This study looks at the E-Prescribing market by the following segments:



By Product [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Solutions

Services

By Usage Mode [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Hand held devices

Computer based device

By Delivery Mode [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Web & Cloud-based

On-premise

By End User [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Hospitals

Office-based Physicians

Pharmaceuticals

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Some of the E-prescribing companies profiled in this report include Epic Systems, Cerner, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Quality Systems, Medical Information Technology, Relay health, Surescripts-Rxhub, Henry Schein, Drfirst, Practice Fusion, Greenway Health, GE Healthcare, and Eclinical.



Some of the key features include:

Market size estimates: Global E-prescribing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global E-prescribing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by product, by usage mode, by delivery mode, by end user, and by region.

Global market size by various applications such as by product, by usage mode, by delivery mode, by end user, and by region. Regional analysis: Global E-prescribing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Global E-prescribing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for E-prescribing in the global E-prescribing market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for E-prescribing in the global E-prescribing market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for E-prescribing in the global E-prescribing market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for E-prescribing in the global E-prescribing market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1. Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2. Supply Chain

2.3. Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global E-prescribing Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global E-prescribing Market by product

3.4: Global E-prescribing Market by Usage Mode

3.5: Global E-prescribing Market by Delivery Mode

3.6: Global E-prescribing Market by End Use Industry



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global E-prescribing Market by Region

4.2: North American E-prescribing Market

4.3: European E-prescribing Market

4.4: APAC E-prescribing Market

4.5: ROW E-prescribing Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global E-prescribing Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global E-prescribing Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Epic Systems

7.2: Cerner

7.3: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

7.4: Athenahealth

7.5: Quality Systems

7.6: Medical Information Technology

7.7: Relay health Corporation

7.8: Surescripts-Rxhub

7.9: Henry Schein

7.10: Dr.first



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bncp1c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900