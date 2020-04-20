Company announcement no. 06 - 20
20 April 2020
Notification of Managers’ transactions
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) hereby announces in accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), to have received the following notifications from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG:
Jørgen Hansen (Board Member, Deputy Chairman)
Jørgen Hansen has on 17 April 2020 through H5 Capital ApS (100 % owned subsidiary of H5 Holding A/S, a holding company of Jørgen Hansen and his descendants) sold 7,388 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 89.00 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.
Christian D. Jakobsen (Executive Manager, CFO)
Christian D. Jakobsen has today acquired 7,388 shares of nominally DKK 20 in NTG for a price of DKK 89.00 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor relations
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89
ir@ntg.dk
Press
Martin Diernisse, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90
press@ntg.dk
Attachments:
Notification of Managers’ transaction – H5 Capital ApS
Notification of Managers’ transaction – Christian D. Jakobsen
Attachments
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
Hvidovre, DENMARK
Company announcement no 06_2020_attachment_notification_JHFILE URL | Copy the link below
Company announcement no 06_2020_attachment_notification_CJFILE URL | Copy the link below
Company announcement no 06_2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
NTG logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
