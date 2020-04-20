Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Intravenous Catheter Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing prevalence of chronic disorders and the increasing hospital-acquired infection cases are leading to the high adoption of central intravenous catheters (CIVC) across the world. According to the CDSC, there are more than 4,000 patients with bacteremia in the UK and Wales annually. Similarly, in the US, approximately 850,000 catheter-related infections occur per annum with more than 50,000 reported as bacteremia occurring in intensive care units.



This increasing infection cause is influencing the adoption of anti-microbial coated CVCs as they reduce the infection and provide high-quality care to end-users. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and blood-borne diseases owing to needle stick injuries has prompted companies to develop microbial resistant and biocompatible material CIVCs with enhanced safety features. Therefore, increasing safety awareness is likely to increase the growth of the global central intravenous catheters market.



Implantable catheter ports are particularly useful for repeated medical injections, blood sampling or transfusion, blood derivatives and total parenteral nutrition, and chemotherapy. The growth in the cancer population is increasing the adoption of implantable ports as they are compatible with cancer therapy and chemotherapy. The high adoption has attracted several vendors to manufacture high-quality implantable ports to avoid infections and other complications. However, the usage of these ports could complicate the usage of other medical devices such as MRI and scanning devices, thereby hindering the growth of the market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the central intravenous catheter market during the forecast period:

High Demand for Multi-lumen IV Catheters

Increasing Application of CVCs to Administrate Chemotherapy

Growing Usage of Anti-microbial Coated Catheters

The study considers the present scenario of the central intravenous catheter market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



This research report includes a detailed market segmentation by product, design, usage, end-users, and geography. The PICC segment is growing due to the higher demand for safety Intravenous (IV) catheters such as PICCs than conventional ones to avoid medical complications and infection risks. The demand is also growing as PICCs avoid needle stick injuries and decrease contamination as they are placed peripherally in the central vein.



The CVCs segment is growing at a significant rate due to the availability of advanced CVCs that are microbial and kink resistant. These CVCs enable easy central venous access for infusion therapy for the long term, which is increasing their usage. The growing awareness of advanced CVCs, which are reliable and accurate for infusions is expected to boost market growth. Moreover, increasing geriatric patients and the growing incidence of cancer and chronic diseases are driving CVC sales.



The single lumen catheters segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The segment is growing on account of the increasing demand for conventional CVCs that are generally single lumens and used for short-term infusion therapy. Single lumen design facilitates single access to the central veins for the infusion of drugs, medicines, and blood infusion. Vendors are offering innovative single lumen CIVCs that are microbial resistant to reduce infections.



Double lumen tubes are used for dual central venous access for drugs, medication, and blood sampling purposes. Advances in technology, especially the use of biocompatible materials, are increasing applications among pediatric patients. Double lumen catheters are preferred on a large scale among cancer patients as they suffer from other comorbidities such as gastrointestinal disorders.



The acute use segment is growing at a faster rate due to the increasing hospital admission for short-term medication. Patients suffering from acute conditions prefer PICCs and non-tunneled CVCs as they are suitable substitutes over other peripheral catheters and avoid contamination and other bloodstream infection. This is driving the usage of CIVCs for the short-term in acute conditions. Similarly, the intermediate & long-term segment is growing due to the increase in hospital admissions and the prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer. A cancer patient requires continuous chemotherapy; therefore, the use of CIVCs as long-term treatment is recommended to avoid multiple insertions and infection risks. The introduction of advanced CIVCs such as Cook Spectrum Turbo-Ject Power-Injectable PICC is driving the demand among end-users, thereby boosting the growth of CIVCs.



Prominent Vendors

BD

AngioDynamics

Teleflex

Braun Melsungen

Cook Medical

Vygon

Smiths Medical

Other Vendors

Vogt Medical Vertrieb

Merit Medical Systems

ICU Medical

Argon Medical Devices

Henan Tuoren Medical Device

TROGE MEDICAL

SILMAG

Lepu Medical

Kimal

Amecath Medical Technologies

Bactiguard

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology

Intra Special Catheters

Biosensors International

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the central intravenous catheter market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



