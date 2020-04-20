Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTR Tire Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent report on the OTR tire market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the OTR tire market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2019 to 2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year and 2017 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.
This study on the OTR tire market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the OTR tire market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.
This study also discusses the underlying trends and the impact of various factors that are driving the OTR tire market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.
This study also offers Porter's Five Point Analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory scenario, and a SWOT analysis of the OTR tire market, in order to elaborate the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players contributing to the market.
Key Questions Answered in this Report on Automotive OTR Tire Market
This report answers these questions and more about the OTR tire market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.
Research Methodology
This report on the OTR tire market is based on a complete and comprehensive evaluation of the market, backed by secondary and primary sources. The competitive scenario of the OTR tire market is supported by an assessment of the different factors that influence the market on a minute and granular level. By thoroughly analyzing the historical data, current trends with model mapping and announcement by the OEMs, researchers of the OTR tire market arrive at predictions and estimations, and calculate the forecast for the market.
This report uses an analytical triangulation method to estimate the numbers and figures of the OTR tire market, with both a bottom-up and top-down approach.
This detailed assessment of the OTR tire market, along with an overview of the landscape, has been provided based on a careful examination of the avenues related to this industry. Analysts' conclusions on how the OTR tire market is set to grow are based on carefully vetted primary and secondary sources.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary : Global OTR Tire Market
3.1. Global OTR Tire Market Size, US$ Mn, 2018-2027
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. OTR Tire Market Definition
4.1.2. Key Industry Developments
4.2. Key Market Indicators
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunity
4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5. Value Chain Analysis
4.5.1. List of Key Manufacturers
4.5.2. List of Customers
4.5.3. Level of Integration
4.6. Regulatory Scenario
4.7. SWOT Analysis
5. Global OTR Tire Market- Technological Overview
6. Global OTR Tire Market- Raw Material Price Trend Analysis
7. Demand-Supply Analysis
8. Radialization Trend
9. Global OTR Tire Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Industry Type
9.1. Introduction & Definition
9.2. Key Findings
9.3. Market Growth & Y-O-Y projection
9.4. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis
9.5. Global OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry Type, 2018-2027
9.5.1. Construction & Mining
9.5.1.1. Excavator
9.5.1.2. Loader
9.5.1.3. Dozer
9.5.1.4. Articulated Dump Truck
9.5.1.5. Rigid Dump Truck
9.5.1.6. Motor Scrapper
9.5.1.7. Motor Grader
9.5.2. Agriculture
9.5.2.1. Tractors
9.5.2.2. Agriculture Equipment
9.5.3. Industrial
9.5.3.1. Electric Rider Trucks
9.5.3.2. Electric Warehouse Trucks
9.5.3.3. IC Trucks
9.6. Global OTR Tire Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Industry Type
10. Global OTR Tire Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Sales Channel
10.1. Introduction & Definition
10.2. Key Findings
10.3. Market Growth & Y-O-Y projection
10.4. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis
10.5. Global OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2018-2027
10.5.1. OEM
10.5.2. Aftermarket
10.5.2.1. Construction & Mining
10.5.2.2. Agriculture
10.5.2.3. Industrial
10.6. Global OTR Tire Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Sales Channel
11. Global OTR Tire Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Tire Type
11.1. Introduction & Definition
11.2. Market Growth & Y-O-Y projection
11.3. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis
11.4. Global OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Tire Type, 2018-2027
11.4.1. Radial
11.4.2. Bias
11.4.3. Solid
11.5. Global OTR Tire Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Tire
12. Global OTR Tire Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Rim Size
12.1. Introduction & Definition
12.2. Market Growth & Y-O-Y projection
12.3. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis
12.4. Global OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Rim Size , 2018-2027
12.4.1. <25''
12.4.2. 29''-49''
12.4.3. 51''-63''
12.5. Global OTR Tire Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Rim Size
13. Global OTR Tire Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region
13.1. Market Growth & Y-O-Y projection
13.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis
13.3. Global OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018-2027
13.3.1. North America
13.3.2. Latin America
13.3.3. Europe
13.3.4. Asia Pacific
13.3.5. Middle East & Africa
13.4. OTR Tire Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
14. North America OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027
15. Europe OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027
16. Asia Pacific OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027
17. Middle East & Africa OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027
18. Latin America OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027
19. Competition Landscape
19.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2017)
19.2. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)
19.3. Key Executive Bios
19.4. Company Financials
19.5. Key Market Players (Details - Overview, Geographic Focus, Partnership, Overall Revenue, Recent Developments, Strategy)
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5he0u5
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
