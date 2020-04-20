Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTR Tire Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent report on the OTR tire market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the OTR tire market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2019 to 2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year and 2017 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the OTR tire market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the OTR tire market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



This study also discusses the underlying trends and the impact of various factors that are driving the OTR tire market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.



This study also offers Porter's Five Point Analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory scenario, and a SWOT analysis of the OTR tire market, in order to elaborate the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players contributing to the market.



Key Questions Answered in this Report on Automotive OTR Tire Market

How much revenue will the OTR tire market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2027?

What are the impact factors and there effects on the market for OTR tires?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall OTR tire market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the OTR tire market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the OTR tire market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the OTR tire market?

How regulatory norms affected the market for OTR tire market?

This report answers these questions and more about the OTR tire market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.



Research Methodology



This report on the OTR tire market is based on a complete and comprehensive evaluation of the market, backed by secondary and primary sources. The competitive scenario of the OTR tire market is supported by an assessment of the different factors that influence the market on a minute and granular level. By thoroughly analyzing the historical data, current trends with model mapping and announcement by the OEMs, researchers of the OTR tire market arrive at predictions and estimations, and calculate the forecast for the market.



This report uses an analytical triangulation method to estimate the numbers and figures of the OTR tire market, with both a bottom-up and top-down approach.



This detailed assessment of the OTR tire market, along with an overview of the landscape, has been provided based on a careful examination of the avenues related to this industry. Analysts' conclusions on how the OTR tire market is set to grow are based on carefully vetted primary and secondary sources.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary : Global OTR Tire Market

3.1. Global OTR Tire Market Size, US$ Mn, 2018-2027



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. OTR Tire Market Definition

4.1.2. Key Industry Developments

4.2. Key Market Indicators

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1. List of Key Manufacturers

4.5.2. List of Customers

4.5.3. Level of Integration

4.6. Regulatory Scenario

4.7. SWOT Analysis



5. Global OTR Tire Market- Technological Overview



6. Global OTR Tire Market- Raw Material Price Trend Analysis



7. Demand-Supply Analysis



8. Radialization Trend



9. Global OTR Tire Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Industry Type

9.1. Introduction & Definition

9.2. Key Findings

9.3. Market Growth & Y-O-Y projection

9.4. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis

9.5. Global OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry Type, 2018-2027

9.5.1. Construction & Mining

9.5.1.1. Excavator

9.5.1.2. Loader

9.5.1.3. Dozer

9.5.1.4. Articulated Dump Truck

9.5.1.5. Rigid Dump Truck

9.5.1.6. Motor Scrapper

9.5.1.7. Motor Grader

9.5.2. Agriculture

9.5.2.1. Tractors

9.5.2.2. Agriculture Equipment

9.5.3. Industrial

9.5.3.1. Electric Rider Trucks

9.5.3.2. Electric Warehouse Trucks

9.5.3.3. IC Trucks

9.6. Global OTR Tire Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Industry Type



10. Global OTR Tire Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Sales Channel

10.1. Introduction & Definition

10.2. Key Findings

10.3. Market Growth & Y-O-Y projection

10.4. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis

10.5. Global OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2018-2027

10.5.1. OEM

10.5.2. Aftermarket

10.5.2.1. Construction & Mining

10.5.2.2. Agriculture

10.5.2.3. Industrial

10.6. Global OTR Tire Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Sales Channel



11. Global OTR Tire Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Tire Type

11.1. Introduction & Definition

11.2. Market Growth & Y-O-Y projection

11.3. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis

11.4. Global OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Tire Type, 2018-2027

11.4.1. Radial

11.4.2. Bias

11.4.3. Solid

11.5. Global OTR Tire Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Tire



12. Global OTR Tire Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Rim Size

12.1. Introduction & Definition

12.2. Market Growth & Y-O-Y projection

12.3. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis

12.4. Global OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Rim Size , 2018-2027

12.4.1. <25''

12.4.2. 29''-49''

12.4.3. 51''-63''

12.5. Global OTR Tire Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Rim Size



13. Global OTR Tire Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region

13.1. Market Growth & Y-O-Y projection

13.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis

13.3. Global OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018-2027

13.3.1. North America

13.3.2. Latin America

13.3.3. Europe

13.3.4. Asia Pacific

13.3.5. Middle East & Africa

13.4. OTR Tire Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



14. North America OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027



15. Europe OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027



16. Asia Pacific OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027



17. Middle East & Africa OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027



18. Latin America OTR Tire Market Volume (Million Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027



19. Competition Landscape

19.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2017)

19.2. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

19.3. Key Executive Bios

19.4. Company Financials

19.5. Key Market Players (Details - Overview, Geographic Focus, Partnership, Overall Revenue, Recent Developments, Strategy)



Companies Mentioned



Continental AG

Bridgestone Corporation

MICHELIN

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Prometeon Tyre Group S.R.L.

Yokohoma Tire Corporation

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Nokian Tyres

China Rubber Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

Apollo Tyres Ltd

Qingdao Rhino Tyre Co., Ltd.

Titan, International, Inc.

Balkrishna Industries Limited

Double Coin Tyre Group Ltd.

Triangle Group Co., Ltd.

Firestone (Bridgestone Subsidiary)

Pirelli & C.S.p.A.

Alliance Tire Group (ATG)

Aichi Tire Industry Co., Ltd.

Artic Investments S.A. (Camso)





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5he0u5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900