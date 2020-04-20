Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The near infrared spectroscopy market is poised to grow by $ 310.67 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on the near infrared spectroscopy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising food safety concerns and increasing applications of non-invasive techniques in end-user industries. In addition, rising food safety concerns is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies the evolution of miniature NIR spectrometers as one of the prime reasons driving the near infrared spectroscopy market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of cloud computing techniques with NIRS, and emergence of NIR hyperspectral imaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The near infrared spectroscopy market covers the following areas:

Near infrared spectroscopy market sizing

Near infrared spectroscopy market forecast

Near infrared spectroscopy market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading near infrared spectroscopy market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantes BV, Bruker Corp., BCHI Labortechnik AG, FOSS India Pvt. Ltd., Lumex Instruments, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zeltex LLC., and ZEUTEC Opto-Elektronik GmbH. Also, the near infrared spectroscopy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Benchtop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Portable - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Pharmaceutical and biomedical industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Avantes BV

Bruker Corp.

BCHI Labortechnik AG

FOSS India Pvt. Ltd.

Lumex Instruments

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zeltex LLC.

ZEUTEC Opto-Elektronik GmbH

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wh1p28

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900