The global pea protein market is poised to grow by $16.16 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on the pea protein market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for plant-based diets and expanding global vegan population base. In addition, increasing demand for plant-based diets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

This study identifies the high nutrient profile of pea protein and rapid product expansion as one of the prime reasons driving the pea protein market growth during the next few years.

This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The pea protein market covers the following areas:

  • Pea protein market sizing
  • Pea protein market forecast
  • Pea protein market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pea protein market vendors that include Axiom Foods Inc., Burcon NutraScience Corp., COSUCRA - Groupe Warcoing, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Emsland-Starke GmbH, GEMEF Industries, Glanbia Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Puris, and Roquette Freres SA. Also, the pea protein market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Textured pea protein - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pea protein isolate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pea protein concentrate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Meat substitutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

7. Customer landscape

  • Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Axiom Foods Inc.
  • Burcon NutraScience Corp.
  • COSUCRA - Groupe Warcoing
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Emsland-Starke GmbH
  • GEMEF Industries
  • Glanbia Plc
  • Kerry Group Plc
  • Puris
  • Roquette Freres SA

12. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

