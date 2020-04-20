Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pea Protein Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pea protein market is poised to grow by $16.16 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on the pea protein market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for plant-based diets and expanding global vegan population base. In addition, increasing demand for plant-based diets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies the high nutrient profile of pea protein and rapid product expansion as one of the prime reasons driving the pea protein market growth during the next few years.



This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The pea protein market covers the following areas:

Pea protein market sizing

Pea protein market forecast

Pea protein market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pea protein market vendors that include Axiom Foods Inc., Burcon NutraScience Corp., COSUCRA - Groupe Warcoing, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Emsland-Starke GmbH, GEMEF Industries, Glanbia Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Puris, and Roquette Freres SA. Also, the pea protein market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Textured pea protein - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pea protein isolate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pea protein concentrate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bakery products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Meat substitutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Axiom Foods Inc.

Burcon NutraScience Corp.

COSUCRA - Groupe Warcoing

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Emsland-Starke GmbH

GEMEF Industries

Glanbia Plc

Kerry Group Plc

Puris

Roquette Freres SA

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9f6iq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900