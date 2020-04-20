New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Mode Of Application, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886330/?utm_source=GNW



The global integrated pest management pheromones market size is projected to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Integrated pest management (IPM) is an ecofriendly and effective approach to pest control. It includes prudent use of pesticides, along with other appropriate pest management processes.



Incorporation of IPM technology in crop protection offers a variety of benefits to farmers, environment, and society.Integrated pest management encourages the use of ecologically safe control techniques, thus reducing environmental risks, along with protecting threatened ecosystems and related species, by reducing the impact of synthetic pesticides.



Integrated pest management technology also promotes the adoption of sustainable bio-based pest management alternatives. Judicious use of pesticides in IPM programs has resulted in increased sustainability, which is anticipated to increase the consumer awareness, thereby leading to rise in adoption of the integrated pest management pheromones over the coming years.



Aggregation integrated pest management pheromones are used to attract both male and female insects and hence are used widely in mass trapping.Mass trapping is expected to emerge as the fastest growing mode of application.



It helps in maintaining the population densities of insects below economic damage threshold when insects are attracted using attractive baits.These are highly effective against bark beetles.



Insect population is controlled with the help of drainpipe traps or trap trees in this mode of application. Flour moths and boll weevil are other insects that can be effectively trapped using aggregation integrated pest management pheromones.



Consumption of IPM pheromones is currently less in Asia Pacific as compared to North America and Europe.Despite the diverse vegetation and large agricultural land, demand for integrated pest management pheromones is low in Asia Pacific, mainly due to lack of awareness and availability of cheaper synthetic products in the market.



Implementation of programs aimed at creating awareness regarding sustainable farming is anticipated to propel the demand for IPM pheromones in the region over the forecast period. Local governments in Indonesia and Malaysia have already started giving out subsidies to farmers for the adoption of IPM strategies, thereby driving the market for integrated pest management pheromones.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• By product, aggregation IPM pheromones are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027 due to their high effectiveness in insect control methods, such as monitoring & detection as well as mass trapping

• Based on mode of application, mass trapping held the second largest share of 32.75% in 2019 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to its ability to treat a large area infested by insects

• Other applications including household & commercial gardening and landscapes are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027

• The market size in China was valued at USD 51.6 million in 2019. China is one of the fastest expanding agricultural markets in the world owing to high population and economic growth, thus positively influencing the demand for IPM pheromones in the country

• Some of the key players operating in the integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones market are Russell IPM, Active IPM, ATGC Biotech, Sumi Agro France, and Syngenta Bioline Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886330/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001