“This partnership delivers tremendous service power in the hands of our customers while providing relevant brand experiences to consumers that are safe and timely,” said Sean Flynn, senior director of credit unions at TransUnion. “The CuneXus solution allows lenders to harness the power of today’s most sophisticated data assets, like trended credit data, and operationalizes that data for maximum consumer impact. In addition, our combined solutions will enable lenders to deploy prescreen strategies that have been optimized based on our companies’ combined expertise and many years of evaluating best practices in consumer lending.”

The strategic partnership combines the cutting-edge technology of the CuneXus Perpetual Loan Approval™ platform with TransUnion’s robust data assets not only to enhance the lending experience for credit unions and banks, but also empowering them to serve members and customers more efficiently and effectively through existing digital channels. This enables lenders to deliver offers that are tailored to specific consumer needs, preferences and patterns.

“CuneXus and TransUnion have a shared vision of how data and automation will shape the future of lending and digital engagement, making the partnership a natural match. We are thrilled to have found a partner with a long history of customer advocacy to enhance our application-free lending solution,” said Dave Buerger, president & CEO of CuneXus. “If the CuneXus platform is the engine, TransUnion’s wealth of data and knowledge is the rocket fuel.”

Over the course of the partnership CuneXus and TransUnion will work together to integrate future products and services to deliver even greater capabilities and insights to customers. For more information on implementing digital lending solutions, please visit: https://www.transunion.com/industry/credit-unions .

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

About CuneXus

CuneXus is focused on data-driven application-free lending that helps financial institutions optimize operational efficiency and customer experience. Its pioneering technologies are at the forefront of the transition to a new era of customer empowerment through on-demand lending and borrowing. With more than 130 of the nation’s largest credit unions and community banks as clients, CuneXus has generated tens of billions of dollars in consumer loan volume by bringing transparent borrowing experiences to over 17 million consumers in every major U.S. market. Among its numerous accolades the company has been recognized as one of just ten startups to watch on KPMG’s global report of “The 50 Best Fintech Innovators;” named the winner of the “Best Consumer Lending Company” in the 2020 Fintech Breakthrough Awards; named the winner of the Callahan & Associates 2019 “Innovation in Lending” award, and named “Top Emerging Technology Company” at the 2019 LendIt Fintech Industry Awards . Visit www.cunexus.com for more information.