Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Technology Assessment in Pharma: A Review of Major Decisions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report provides details about HTA processes in countries such as U.S., Canada and U.K. This report highlights information and insights on the molecules which were recently approved in terms of regulatory and reimbursement decisions. The report includes policies, country-specific HTA activities, drug overviews, mechanisms of action, disease backgrounds, clinical evidence on safety and efficacy, regulatory scenarios, and HTA evaluation details.
Report Includes:
Since the 1900s, a continuous and rapid generation, innovation and improvement of medical technologies has been observed in the healthcare industries. Not all research and development in innovation results in overall health benefits, however, nor does their application lead to improved cost-effective solutions.
Global health systems need to achieve productivity and show value for money, and when combined with financial demands and resource constraints, they create a challenging decisionmaking environment for investing in health technology. To address these challenges, all technologies need to be assessed; those that are obsolete and not cost-effective, and that have been superseded, need to be eliminated. Technologies or innovations are evaluated by considering the availability of resources and to societal, economic, legal and ethical issues pertaining to the country or local setting.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Introduction to Health Technology Assessment
3. Pharmaceutical Industry's Perspective on HTA
4. Overview of Global HTA Organizations
5. Daratumumab (Darzalex)
6. Tildrakizumab (Ilumya)
7. Durvalumab (Imfinzi)
8. Abemaciclib (Verzenio)
9. Ocrelizumab (Ocrevus)
10. Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rp0jdn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: