The current report provides details about HTA processes in countries such as U.S., Canada and U.K. This report highlights information and insights on the molecules which were recently approved in terms of regulatory and reimbursement decisions. The report includes policies, country-specific HTA activities, drug overviews, mechanisms of action, disease backgrounds, clinical evidence on safety and efficacy, regulatory scenarios, and HTA evaluation details.



Report Includes:

45 tables

A detailed outlook on the HTA process and its approvals in major pharma industries

Insights into the recent HTA submissions to HTA agencies by top pharmaceutical manufacturers

Discussion on how HTA helps in the development of safe, and effective health policies, thereby benefitting both patient and health care providers

Information about the medical, social, economic and ethical issues related to the use of a health technology

Company profiles of market-leading players, including Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Co., and Hofmann-La Roche Inc.



Since the 1900s, a continuous and rapid generation, innovation and improvement of medical technologies has been observed in the healthcare industries. Not all research and development in innovation results in overall health benefits, however, nor does their application lead to improved cost-effective solutions.



Global health systems need to achieve productivity and show value for money, and when combined with financial demands and resource constraints, they create a challenging decisionmaking environment for investing in health technology. To address these challenges, all technologies need to be assessed; those that are obsolete and not cost-effective, and that have been superseded, need to be eliminated. Technologies or innovations are evaluated by considering the availability of resources and to societal, economic, legal and ethical issues pertaining to the country or local setting.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

2. Introduction to Health Technology Assessment

Introduction

Origins of Technology Assessment

Fundamental Concepts

Health Technology

Health Technology Categories

Purpose or Application

Stage of Diffusion

Health Technology Assessment

Purposes of HTA

3. Pharmaceutical Industry's Perspective on HTA

HTA and Efficiency

HTA: A Cost Driver

Implementation Barriers

4. Overview of Global HTA Organizations

HTA in Europe

United Kingdom (England and Wales)

Scotland

Germany

France

Italy

HTA in North America

U.S.

Canada

HTA in the Asia-Pacific Region

Japan

China

Australia

5. Daratumumab (Darzalex)

Overview of Daratumumab

Scientific Summary

Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action

Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy

Disease Background

Multiple Myeloma: Disease Overview

Staging and Prognosis

Signs and Symptoms

Regulatory Milestones

Technology Assessment Decisions

NICE U.K.

SMC Scotland

Haute de sant (HAS) France

CADTH (pCODR) Canada

Company Profile

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6. Tildrakizumab (Ilumya)

Overview of Tildrakizumab

Scientific Summary

Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action

Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy

Disease Background

Psoriasis: Disease Overview

Regulatory Milestones

Technology Assessment Decisions

NICE U.K.

SMC Scotland

Company Profile

Merck And Co. Inc.

7. Durvalumab (Imfinzi)

Overview of Durvalumab

Scientific Summary

Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action

Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy

Disease Background

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer: Disease Overview

Regulatory Milestones

Technology Assessment Decisions

NICE U.K.

SMC Scotland

CADTH (pCODR) Canada

HAS France

Company Profile

Astrazeneca Plc

8. Abemaciclib (Verzenio)

Overview of Abemaciclib

Scientific Summary

Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action

Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy

Disease Background

Breast Cancer: Disease Overview

Regulatory Milestones

Technology Assessment Decisions

NICE U.K.

SMC Scotland

CADTH (pCODR) Canada

HAS France

Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Co.

9. Ocrelizumab (Ocrevus)

Overview of Ocrelizumab

Scientific Summary

Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action

Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy

Disease Background

Multiple Sclerosis: Disease Overview

Regulatory Milestones

Technology Assessment Decisions

NICE U.K.

SMC Scotland

CADTH Canada

HAS France

Company Profile

Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.

10. Conclusion



