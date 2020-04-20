Transactions during 14 - 17 April
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 14 - 17 April:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,173,612
|986,359,143
|14 April 2020
|25,000
|795.51
|19,887,708
|15 April 2020
|10,000
|811.51
|8,115,138
|16 April 2020
|8,986
|814.79
|7,321,691
|17 April 2020
|12,496
|833.01
|10,409,334
|Total, 14 – 17 April 2020
|56,482
|45,733,871
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 17 April 2020*
|24,589
|809.71
|19,909,885
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,254,683
|1,052,002,899
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
After the transactions stated above and the share capital reduction on 14 April 2020, by which 4,400,000 of Carlsberg’s holding of B shares were cancelled, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,412,837 own B shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the 148,156,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
