Transactions during 14 - 17 April



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 14 - 17 April:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,173,612 986,359,143 14 April 2020 25,000 795.51 19,887,708 15 April 2020 10,000 811.51 8,115,138 16 April 2020 8,986 814.79 7,321,691 17 April 2020 12,496 833.01 10,409,334 Total, 14 – 17 April 2020 56,482 45,733,871 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 17 April 2020* 24,589 809.71 19,909,885 Accumulated under the programme 1,254,683 1,052,002,899 * According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

After the transactions stated above and the share capital reduction on 14 April 2020, by which 4,400,000 of Carlsberg’s holding of B shares were cancelled, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,412,837 own B shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the 148,156,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232



Media Relations:

Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

