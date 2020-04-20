New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Gambling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Device, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886329/?utm_source=GNW



The global online gambling market size is expected to reach USD 127.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. The market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. Growing popularity of betting across the globe and freemium model in online gambling are among the potential opportunities likely to unfold in the next few years.



Increasing adoption of smartphones and easy access to casino gaming platforms are currently driving the market.Factors such as increasing internet penetration and availability of cost-effective mobile applications for betting are also expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period.



According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), as of 2018, approximately 2,800 sites are active online and offer activities including bingo, poker, and lottery.



Electronic Gambling Devices (EGDs) are inexpensive to run and easily available.These devices have an in-built software that mimics the experience of a local casino.



For instance, a Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) uses advancing technology and can also be customized to electronic slot machines, spinning reel slot machines, video slot machines, and electronic poker games.



The spread of COVID19 has accelerated the demand for online gambling.Moreover, increasing digitalization coupled with secure digital payment options are also some factors contributing to online gambling market growth.



The market is further expected to gain momentum over the forecast period attributed to the rising use of digital currency and websites provided by companies for betting and gambling.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Ease of sports betting using a computer or smartphone coupled with the proliferation of sports betting ads across the globe is expected to propel segment growth over the forecast period

• Online gambling service providers/operators are allowed to enter into agreements with individual players or customers to provide betting services for real money, in turn attracting more gamers

• A large number of customers are using desktops for betting as downloading and installing casino software proves to be easier on desktops. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the desktop segment

• Online agencies, networks and exchanges, and third-party ad servers are used for advertising gambling websites of various companies

• Europe is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. In U.K., online gambling is legalized owing to safe practices and stringent regulations laid down by the government

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate owing to the increased adoption of smartphones, larger proportion of younger population, and legalization of online gambling in the region. The market size is largely influenced by the size of betting and pertinent outcome

• Key companies in the online gambling market include William Hill PLC and Paddy Power Betfair PLC.

