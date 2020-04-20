Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydroponics Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2019, Europe is the largest geographic segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 47.3% of the overall market.



Hydroponics is an environment-friendly and profitable technology. It has been promoted by the various governments and non-governmental organizations for its benefits in terms of food security. The need for food supply against the explosive population increase by 2050 has catalyzed the growth of the hydroponics market. Fund flows towards the market for bringing development and technological advancement in this specific sector.



High-cost is the only major drawback in technology. However, a lot of R&D activity is being carried out globally to reduce the cost involved in technology. The major industry drivers include high profits, growing emphasis on food security, and increasing consumption of salad and exotic vegetables.



Key Market Trends



Higher Consumption of Salads & Vegetables



The demand for exotic fruits and vegetables has been constantly growing at a higher rate due to the increased purchasing power of consumers. The cost of these exotic products is high, as most of these products are imported, and thus, several research institutions and universities are focusing on establishing more simplified hydroponics systems, in order to accelerate the production of exotic fruits and vegetables and meet the escalating demand.



Increasing awareness among the consumers of eating fresh vegetables will also fuel the market in future. Demand for Exotic vegetables like red and yellow capsicum, red lettuce in Retail company like Burger king,KFC,Pizza will drive the market.



Europe Dominates the Global Market



Europe is traditionally the largest market, that is implementing advanced techniques in hydroponics smart greenhouse horticulture. The matured European market demand is led by countries, such as the Netherlands, Spain, and France. In Europe, Holland is the largest producer of hydroponic crops and is expected to maintain the lead for the next 10 years. This is because of the vast expansion of hydroponics technology in the Netherlands.



Germany is expected to register a higher pace, among the European countries. The major vegetable and fruit crops that are grown using hydroponics in European countries include, cucumber, tomatoes, roses, and peppers among others. As consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the quality difference in greenhouse-grown vegetables, the demand for hydroponics culture is increasing in Europe.



Competitive Landscape



The global hydroponics market is a niche market, with various small and medium-sized companies coining a very minimal share in the world. This has resulted in very stiff competition. The development of regional markets and local players in different parts of the world is the major factor for the fragmented nature of the market. Europe and the Asia Pacific are the two regions showing maximum competitor activities.



In October 2018, Box greens, a miami based company that introduced farms-in-a-box which retrofits cointainers into portable hydroponics farms.In Novemeber 2018, IKEA, a dealer in home accessories ,developed new hydroponic cultivation kit for indoor cultivation of herbs and vegetables.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Aggregate Hydroponic System

5.1.1.1 Closed System

5.1.1.2 Open System

5.1.2 Liquid Hydroponic System

5.2 Crop Type

5.2.1 Tomato

5.2.2 Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables

5.2.3 Pepper

5.2.4 Cucumber

5.2.5 Microgreens

5.2.6 Other Crop Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Hydroponic Crop Producers

6.3.1.1 Bright Farms

6.3.1.2 Circle Fresh Farms

6.3.1.3 Hydrodynamics International Inc.

6.3.1.4 Growlife

6.3.1.5 Village Farms International Inc.

6.3.1.6 Pegasus Agritech

6.3.2 Input Providers

6.3.2.1 Argos Controls

6.3.2.2 Hortisystems UK Ltd.

6.3.2.3 Kubo Group

6.3.2.4 GreenTech Agro LLC

6.3.2.5 Heliospectra AB

6.3.2.6 American Hydroponics, Inc.

6.3.2.7 Lumigrow Inc.

6.3.2.8 General Hydroponics Inc.

6.3.2.9 Growlife

6.3.2.10 Terra Tech

6.3.2.11 Thanet Earth

6.3.2.12 FormFlex

6.3.2.13 Valoya



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



