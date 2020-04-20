Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robots Lead the New Industrial Revolution Subscription: Market Shares, Market Analysis, Market Forecasts, 2020-2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Robot topics are bundled in a subscription service centered providing a robust analysis of the component industry sector in robotics. The automated process handles repetitive tasks efficiently. Robots do not get sick, eat, take breaks, or yell at the boss.



With the outbreak of COVID-19 disease, factories have been stilled. One way to get them back up and running quickly is with robots. This brings a new industrial revolution where robots are able to work collaboratively performing sequential tasks automatically, creating a truly automated process in many cases without human intervention. Enormous economic growth ensues.



The new industrial revolution spawns 25 brand new $ trillion dollar markets by 2027, skipping a year because of the COVID-19 outbreak. As these markets build a base on automated process and energy storage of wind and solar electricity, people will learn new ways of managing their time and earning money.



The COVID-19 has provided a major worldwide disruption that hastens the adoption of robots. This subscription series is geared to addressing the issuers relating to robots, which provide a fundamental underpinning to the new industrial revolution.

Key Topics Covered:



Subscribers can order any 10 studies from the list of the following:

Global Robots: Executive Summary

Robots

New Industrial Revolution (Manufacturing 4.0)

Cleaning Robots

Agricultural Robots

Agricultural Tractor Robots

Agricultural Milking Robots

Warehouse Robots

Industrial Robots

Painting Robots

Collaborative Robots

Automated Materials Handlin

Injection Molding Robots

Autonomous Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Military Robots

Law Enforcement Robots

First Responder Robots

Data Center Robots

Telepresence Robots

Robotic Middleware

Gantry Robots

Robotics Startups

Medical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Surgical Robots

Abdominal Surgical Robots

Knee and Hip Surgical Robots

Orthopedic Surgical Robots

Surgical Assist Robots

Radiology Surgical Robots

Exoskeletons, Wearable Robots

Robotic Sense of Touch

Telemedicine Robots

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Accuray

Auris Health

B+M Surface Systems GmbH

Comau Robotics

DENSO Corporation

Drr

Epson Robots

FANUC Robotics

General Dynamics

Globus Medical.

IGM

Intuitive Surgical

iRobot

Kawasaki

Kongsberg

Kuka

Lely

Lockheed Martin

Mazor Robotics

Medtronic

Mitsubishi Electric

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Northrop Grumman

Omron Adept Technologies

QuinetiQ

RecanRobotics

Rethink Robotics

Schunk

SDR

Siasun Robot and Automation

Smith & Nephew

Staubli

Stryker

Telerob

Tetra Laval

Universal Robots

Wittmann Battenfeld Group

Yamaha

Yaskawa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhwnu0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

