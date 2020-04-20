Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robots Lead the New Industrial Revolution Subscription: Market Shares, Market Analysis, Market Forecasts, 2020-2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Robot topics are bundled in a subscription service centered providing a robust analysis of the component industry sector in robotics. The automated process handles repetitive tasks efficiently. Robots do not get sick, eat, take breaks, or yell at the boss.

With the outbreak of COVID-19 disease, factories have been stilled. One way to get them back up and running quickly is with robots. This brings a new industrial revolution where robots are able to work collaboratively performing sequential tasks automatically, creating a truly automated process in many cases without human intervention. Enormous economic growth ensues.

The new industrial revolution spawns 25 brand new $ trillion dollar markets by 2027, skipping a year because of the COVID-19 outbreak. As these markets build a base on automated process and energy storage of wind and solar electricity, people will learn new ways of managing their time and earning money.

The COVID-19 has provided a major worldwide disruption that hastens the adoption of robots. This subscription series is geared to addressing the issuers relating to robots, which provide a fundamental underpinning to the new industrial revolution.

Key Topics Covered:

Subscribers can order any 10 studies from the list of the following:

  • Global Robots: Executive Summary
  • Robots
  • New Industrial Revolution (Manufacturing 4.0)
  • Cleaning Robots
  • Agricultural Robots
  • Agricultural Tractor Robots
  • Agricultural Milking Robots
  • Warehouse Robots
  • Industrial Robots
  • Painting Robots
  • Collaborative Robots
  • Automated Materials Handlin
  • Injection Molding Robots
  • Autonomous Vehicles
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Military Robots
  • Law Enforcement Robots
  • First Responder Robots
  • Data Center Robots
  • Telepresence Robots
  • Robotic Middleware
  • Gantry Robots
  • Robotics Startups
  • Medical Robots
  • Rehabilitation Robots
  • Surgical Robots
  • Abdominal Surgical Robots
  • Knee and Hip Surgical Robots
  • Orthopedic Surgical Robots
  • Surgical Assist Robots
  • Radiology Surgical Robots
  • Exoskeletons, Wearable Robots
  • Robotic Sense of Touch
  • Telemedicine Robots
  • Collaborative Robots: Automotive, Repetitive, Fetching and Carrying, Machine Feeding, Final Assembly, Inspection, Logistics, Patrolling, and Public Information
Companies Mentioned

  • ABB
  • Accuray
  • Auris Health
  • B+M Surface Systems GmbH
  • Comau Robotics
  • DENSO Corporation
  • Drr
  • Epson Robots
  • FANUC Robotics
  • General Dynamics
  • Globus Medical.
  • IGM
  • Intuitive Surgical
  • iRobot
  • Kawasaki
  • Kongsberg
  • Kuka
  • Lely
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Mazor Robotics
  • Medtronic
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Omron Adept Technologies
  • QuinetiQ
  • RecanRobotics
  • Rethink Robotics
  • Schunk
  • SDR
  • Siasun Robot and Automation
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Staubli
  • Stryker
  • Telerob
  • Tetra Laval
  • Universal Robots
  • Wittmann Battenfeld Group
  • Yamaha
  • Yaskawa

