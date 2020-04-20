Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Atrial Fibrillation Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Treatment Type; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America atrial fibrillation market is expected to reach US$ 6,284.87 Mn by 2027 from US$ 2,285.69 Mn in 2019.



The atrial fibrillation market is growing primarily due to rising number of patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases, and rising awareness regarding atrial fibrillation. Restraining factor such as high cost of atrial fibrillation devices and procedures is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Growth opportunities in the developing nations have always had major impact in the field of medicine. The rise in the cardiovascular conditions are rising across the globe, the prevalence is significantly rising in the countries of the developing nations. The incidences are rising due to the shift in the lifestyle and the other health conditions due to the change in the adoption of the modernized facilities. The modernized facilities reduced the physical activities, and the stress level among the people is also growing. Thus, these factors are leading to the cardiovascular conditions and is leading to the rising demand for the atrial fibrillation treatment.



The developing nations are significantly developing their healthcare facilities and services and are heading towards the technological advancements. For instance, structural heart is at initial stage of the development in the regions like Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.



For instance, in India KIM hospital provides services for the heart conditions in the south Indian region. In addition, the incidences of the AF is increasing in the North American countries. As per the report Epidemiology of AF 2019, by Biosense Webster, every year around 1.4 million new people suffer from AF. Also, according to the statistics it is expected that the incidences for the heart diseases are likely to increase in the Asian region.



Thus, the opportunities for the market players to enter the market with the cost effective products are higher. Therefore, owing to the above mentioned factors the growth of the market is likely to boost in these regions during the forecasted period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance



2. North America Atrial Fibrillation for Healthcare Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Atrial Fibrillation Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 North America Atrial Fibrillation Market - By Treatment Type

4.2.2 North America Atrial Fibrillation Market - By End User

4.2.3 North America Atrial Fibrillation Market - By Geography

4.3 Pest Analysis

4.3.1 North America - PEST Analysis



5. North America Atrial Fibrillation Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of Patients Suffering with Cardiovascular Diseases

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Atrial Fibrillation Devices and Procedures

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth Opportunities in The Developing Nations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Novel Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Atrial Fibrillation Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Atrial Fibrillation Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Market Positioning

6.3 Performance of Key Players

6.3.1 Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

6.3.2 Medtronic



7. North America Atrial Fibrillation Market Analysis - By Treatment Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Atrial Fibrillation Market, By Treatment Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 North America Atrial Fibrillation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Product Type (Us$ Mn)

7.4 Non-Pharmacological

7.4.1 Overview

7.5 Non-Pharmacological Atrial Fibrillation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5.1 MAZE Surgery

7.5.1.1 Overview

7.5.1.2 MAZE Surgery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5.2 Catheter Ablation

7.5.2.1 Overview

7.5.2.2 Catheter Ablation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5.3 Electric Cardioversion Market

7.5.3.1 Overview

7.5.3.2 Electric Cardioversion Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Pharmacological

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Pharmacological Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6.3 Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs Market

7.6.3.1 Overview

7.6.3.2 Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6.4 Anti-Coagulant Drugs Market

7.6.4.1 Overview

7.6.4.2 Anti-Coagulant Drugs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. North America Atrial Fibrillation Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Atrial Fibrillation Market, By End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 North America Atrial Fibrillation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By End User (Us$ Mn)

8.4 Hospitals

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 North America Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centres Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 North America Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 North America Atrial Fibrillation market

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 North America Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7.3 North America Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Treatment Type (US$ Mn)

8.7.3.1 North America Non-Pharmacological Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Type (US$ Mn)

8.7.3.2 North America Pharmacological Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Type (US$ Mn)

8.7.4 North America Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by End User (US$ Mn)

8.7.5 North America Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Country (%)

8.7.6 United States

8.7.6.1 US Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7.6.2 US Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Treatment Type(US$ Mn)

8.7.6.2.1 US Non-Pharmacological Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Type (US$ Mn)

8.7.6.2.2 US Pharmacological Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Type (US$ Mn)

8.7.6.3 US Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by End User (US$ Mn)

8.7.7 Canada

8.7.7.1 Canada Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7.7.2 Canada Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Treatment Type(US$ Mn)

8.7.7.2.1 Canada Non-Pharmacological Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Type (US$ Mn)

8.7.7.2.2 Canada Pharmacological Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Type (US$ Mn)

8.7.7.3 Canada Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by End User (US$ Mn)

8.7.8 Mexico

8.7.8.1 Mexico Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7.8.2 Mexico Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Treatment Type(US$ Mn)

8.7.8.2.1 Mexico Non-Pharmacological Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Type (US$ Mn)

8.7.8.2.2 Mexico Pharmacological Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by Type (US$ Mn)

8.7.8.3 Mexico Atrial Fibrillation Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027, by End User (US$ Mn)



9. Atrial Fibrillation Market -Industry Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Recent Developments by Players in Atrial Fibrillation Market



10. Atrial Fibrillation Market - Key Company Profiles



11. Appendix

11.1 About the Publisher

11.2 Glossary of Terms



Companies Mentioned



Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

AtriCure, Inc

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH, Inc

CardioFocus

Abbott

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Biotronik, Inc

Biosense Webster, Inc.



