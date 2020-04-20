Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cell Line Development Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; By Product; Application; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America cell line development market is expected to reach US$ 3,829.46 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,393.32 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020-2027.



The growth in North America is characterized by an increase in the demand for innovative products from biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the presence of key market players, and extensive R&D conducted by various academic and research institutes. Moreover, increasing focus on advanced method incorporation in healthcare, government, and private initiatives for promotion of precision medicine and massive funds from government and private bodies for genomic research are further expected to stimulate growth and contribute to exceptional revenue generation for the cell line development market in North America.



The medical biotechnology has undergone revolutions as a result of various development programs, business strategies that helps to produce, discover, or alter various biomolecules and organisms through bioengineering approaches. The Biotech Startup Revolution has also assisted in promoting the new ventures holding promising and innovative ideas in the country and supported in maximizing the revenue generation and thus the economic position of North America in the global cell line development market.



Moreover, the companies are performing various activities for the cell line development market, for instance, Selexis, Carestream Avacta, JSR Life Sciences has done recent developments for products.



In 2019, the recombinant cell line segment held the most significant market share of the cell line development market, by type. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its popularity among manufacturers for the production of therapeutic recombinant proteins. The hybridomas segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.



The US cell line development market is dominated by intraoral media and reagent segment in 2019 with a considerable market share, by product. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027. Also, media and reagent segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027, owing to the increasing research activities in biotechnology sector.



In 2019, the bioproduction segment held a considerable market share of the cell line development market, by the application. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to higher demand of biologics. However, the drug discovery segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for cell line development included in the report are American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Type Culture Collection, California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and others.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the cell line development market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America cell line development market market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. North America Cell Line Development Market - Key Takeaways



3. North America Cell Line Development Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 North America Cell Line Development Market - By Type

3.2.2 North America Cell Line Development Market - By Product

3.2.3 North America Cell Line Development Market - By Application

3.2.4 North America Cell Line Development Market - By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America - PEST Analysis



4. North America Cell Line Development Market- Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Research and Development Activities

4.1.2 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Risk Associated with Cell Line Contamination

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 The Rise in Production of Biosimilars

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Increasing Approvals of Gene/Cell Therapies

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Cell Line Development Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America Cell Line Development Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance Of Key Players

5.3.1 Merck KGaA

5.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.4 Expert Opinions



6. North America Cell Line Development Market Analysis - By Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Cell Line Development Market, By Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 North America Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

6.4 Recombinant Cell Line Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 North America Recombinant Cell Line Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027(US$ Mn)

6.5 Hybridomas

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 North America Hybridoma Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.6 Primary Cell Line

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 North America Primary Cell Line Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.7 Continuous Cell Lines

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 North America Continuous Cell Lines Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



7. North America Cell Line Development Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Cell Line Development Market, By Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 North America Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

7.4 Media And Reagent Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 North America Media and Reagent Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027(US$ Mn)

7.5 Equipment

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 North America Equipment Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. North America Cell Line Development Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Cell Line Development Market, By Application, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 North America Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

8.4 Bioproduction

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 North America Bioproduction Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027(US$ Mn)

8.5 Drug Discovery

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 North America Drug Discovery Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Tissue Engineering

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 North America Tissue Engineering Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. North America Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.3 North America Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

9.4 North America Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

9.5 North America Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

9.6 North America Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Country (%)

9.7 US Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.7.1 US Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

9.7.2 US Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

9.7.3 US Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

9.8 Canada Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.8.1 Canada Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

9.8.2 Canada Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

9.8.3 Canada Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

9.9 Mexico Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.9.1 Mexico Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

9.9.2 Mexico Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

9.9.3 Mexico Cell Line Development Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)



10. Cell Line Development Market -Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategies in The Cell Line Development Market, (%)

10.3 Organic Developments

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Organic Growth Strategies in the Cell Line Development Market, 2016-2019

10.3.3 Expansion

10.3.3.1 Recent Expansion By Players In The Cell Line Development Market

10.3.4 Inorganic developments

10.3.5 Overview

10.3.6 Inorganic Growth Strategies In The Cell Line Development Market, 2016-2019

10.3.7 Agreements

10.3.7.1 The Cell Line Development Market, By Agreements

10.3.8 Acquisitions

10.3.8.1 Acquisitions By Players In The Cell Line Development Market



11. Cell Line Development Market - Key Company Profiles

11.1 Merck KGaA

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.3 Sartorius AG

11.4 Selexis

11.5 Biofactura, Inc.

11.6 Wuxi AppTec

11.7 LakePharma, Inc.

11.8 General Electric

11.9 Lonza

11.10 Corning Incorporated



12. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hucgno

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900