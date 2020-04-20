Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Controlled Packaging Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Packaging Type; End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global temperature controlled packaging market accounted for US$ 5.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.17 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 6.1% during the forecast period.



The availability of the multiple numbers of market players operating in the temperature controlled packaging market along with limited scope for sustainable differentiating packaging solution has attributed in the competitive market for the temperature-controlled based packaging solutions. Additionally, the low market entry barriers coupled with strong demand for functional packaging solutions from end-user industries has added to the overall market competitions in the industry with a significant number of market players existing in temperature controlled packaging market.



End-users such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, food & beverage, government, aerospace & defense, and chemical industries primarily have products and goods that are temperature sensitive. Subsequently, their seamless transportation as well as packaging generally require specialized packaging materials that prevent their spoilage during transit. As a result, the functional demand for efficient storage and transportation of temperature-sensitive commodities during transit has created numerous business opportunities for the temperature-controlled based packaging solutions across different end-users.



Currently, the companies operating in the temperature controlled packaging market provide a broad range of products such as insulated shippers and refrigerated containers along with specialized packaging solutions for enabling temperature-controlled packaging of the products. For instance, some of the commonly used techniques used by different market players operating in temperature controlled packaging market include vacuum insulated panels, refrigerated containers, dry ice, polystyrene/foam, phase change materials, and gel packs among other active and passive temperature packaging solutions.



The specialized packaging containers facilitate in prevention the spoilage of temperature-sensitive goods during storage, transportation from one location to another. Additionally, the recent rise in popularity of sustainability of materials in logistics has contributed towards the adoption of reusable and multi-use materials based temperature controlled packaging solutions across developed economies in the past few years. Thus, the multi-use packaging solution are expected to gain traction and witness an attractive growth in their market share of temperature controlled packaging market.



Factors such as steady demand from end-user industries such as healthcare and pharmaceutical are projected to provide constant growth opportunities during the coming years. In addition to this, relatively fast-growing economies in the region such as Mexico, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, and Luxembourg among other countries are anticipated to attract significant growth in the North American and European regions. Whereas, the market growth in the developed countries is attributed to a substantial adoption of advanced temperature packaging solutions by the end-user industries in the respective countries.



In addition to this, continuous investment towards the improvement of cold chain logistics and overall value chain, especially across emerging economies, are the most attractive as well as the major driving force in the temperature controlled packaging market. Furthermore, the burgeoning middle-income segment especially in Asia and Middle East & Africa regions owing to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income of the individuals is the primary factor propelling the growth of the overall temperature-controlled packaging market. Moreover, an increase in the number of market players operating the developed regions such as North America and Europe are focusing their market growth strategies in line with the emerging market in the Asia and African regions. During the coming years, the Asia-Pacific and Africa regions are poised to lead the temperature controlled packaging market growth in terms of region and simultaneously provide a significant number of profitable business opportunities for the temperature controlled packaging market players during the forecast period.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global temperature controlled packaging market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America & Europe temperature controlled packaging market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Temperature Controlled Packaging - Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Temperature Controlled Packaging Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Significant surge in demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical industry

5.1.2 Fast growing emerging market continue to propel the overall market growth

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent materials regulations and steady growth of developed regions

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Specializing in niche market offerings along with competitively priced solutions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Providing hybrid temperature controlled packaging solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Temperature Controlled Packaging Market -Analysis

6.1 Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Overview

6.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Share - North America and Europe



7. Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Analysis - By Packaging Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Breakdown, By Packaging type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Active

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Active Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Passive

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Passive Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Single-Use

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Single-Use Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4.4 Multi-Use

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Multi-Use Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Analysis - By End-user Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Breakdown, by End-user industry, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Pharmaceutical

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Pharmaceutical Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Healthcare

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Analysis - By Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

9.2 Europe Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

9.3 Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

9.4 Middle East & Africa Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027

9.5 South America Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 New Product Development

10.4 Merger and Acquisition



11. Company Profiles

11.1 ACH Foam Technologies, LLC

11.2 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

11.3 Pelican BioThermal LLC

11.4 Sofrigram SA Ltd.

11.5 Sonoco Products Company

11.6 Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L.

11.7 Exeltainer

11.8 Cryopak A TCP Company

11.9 Softbox Systems Ltd.

11.10 Sorbafreeze Ltd



12. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6fxpf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900