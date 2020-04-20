Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Lung Cancer Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights into Lung Cancer pipeline products, Lung Cancer epidemiology, Lung Cancer market valuations and forecast, Lung Cancer drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Lung Cancer treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope:

Lung Cancer pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Lung Cancer by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Lung Cancer epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Lung Cancer in the US

Lung Cancer drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Lung Cancer in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Lung Cancer drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Lung Cancer drugs in the US

Lung Cancer market valuations: Find out the market size for Lung Cancer drugs in 2019 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2016 and forecast to 2025

Lung Cancer drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Lung Cancer drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research:



Support monitoring and reporting national Lung Cancer market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Lung Cancer market

Track competitive developments in Lung Cancer market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Lung Cancer market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Lung Cancer market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Lung Cancer products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies



Key Topics Covered:



Lung Cancer Treatments Lung Cancer Pipeline US Lung Cancer Epidemiology Marketed Drugs for Lung Cancer in US US Lung Cancer Market Size and Forecast US Lung Cancer Products Sales and Forecast US Lung Cancer Market Competitive Landscape Methodology



List of Tables



Lung Cancer Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2020 Lung Cancer Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2020 Lung Cancer Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2020 Lung Cancer Epidemiology, US, 2016 - 2025 Marketed Drugs for Lung Cancer, US, 2019 Lung Cancer Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016 - 2025 Lung Cancer Product Sales ($), US, 2016 - 2025



List of Figures



Lung Cancer Epidemiology, US, 2016 - 2025 Lung Cancer Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016 - 2025 Lung Cancer Products Market Share (%), US, 2019



