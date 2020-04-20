New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Male Infertility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Test, By Treatment, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886327/?utm_source=GNW



The global male infertility market size is expected to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Advancements in diagnostic tests and increasing infertility in males are some of the major factors driving the market for male infertility. In addition, lifestyle-associated diseases causing infertility, rising obesity, and growing aging population are likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In U.S., one-third of infertility cases are due to female factors, one third due to male factors, and the remaining one third is unknown.



DNA fragmentation technique emerged the largest test segment in the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Increasing adoption in developed countries and high cost due to higher sensitivity and reliable analysis of sperm DNA integrity are the key factors driving the segment.



On the basis of treatment, the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and Varicocele Surgery segment dominated the market for male infertility in 2019 due to its high success rate.Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) are the most commonly used ARTs.



Medications include hormonal therapy and corticosteroids, however they are effective in very few cases.



Partnerships and agreements among key manufacturers are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.For instance, in July 2019, Vitrolife entered into a collaboration with Prime Tech for the development and exclusive marketing of the Piezo technique, for improved Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) procedure in human IVF globally except Malaysia, Thailand, and Japan.



Additionally, Vitrolife will initiate the regulatory approval procedures in various markets for the future commercialization of the technology.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Based on test, DNA fragmentation technique dominated the market in 2019 and is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period

• Oxidative stress analysis test is gaining popularity due to the accurate determination of reactive oxygen species. In March 2018, Aytu BioScience, Inc. received registration from COFEPRIS in Mexico for MiOXSYS System, which is used for diagnosing male infertility

• Europe dominated the male infertility market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period due to high adoption of costlier treatment, strong diagnosis rate, and increased awareness

• Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to increasing investment by several clinics and pharmaceutical companies and growing healthcare expenditure

• Some key players of the market are Bayer Healthcare, Inc.; EMD Sereno; Aytu BioScience, Inc.; Halotech DNA SL; Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Cadila Healthcare Ltd.; Andrology Solutions; and SCSA diagnostics, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886327/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001