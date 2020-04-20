Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recruitment (Staffing) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Factors such as the rising volume of mergers & acquisitions, a declining rate of unemployment, growth of industrial production, increasing use of mobile platforms, acceleration in the online recruitment process, are expected to drive the growth of the global recruitment market. However, the market growth would be challenged by declining labor force participation and an ageing workforce. A few notable trends may include budding new business environment, rise in the foreign-born workers in the U.S., rising staffing index, increasing share of full-time employment and accelerating job openings & hires.



The global staffing industry is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. The strong performance by such players has brought considerable growth in the overall staffing market over the years. However, the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the global economy because of the social distancing measures, taken by the government bodies to control the pandemic situation. The situation might affect the growth of the staffing industry during the initial phase of 2020-2024. But once the economy starts recovering, it would stabilize the growth of the global recruitment market, owing to the demand for a skilled workforce from different sectors.



The fastest-growing regional market is North America, owing to the presence of major players in the U.S. market. Further, the availability of advanced technology and high investment capacity has helped the region to drive the profitable growth to the market. Europe and APAC also hold significant shares in the global staffing industry, owing to the increase in a number of merger and acquisition transactions between recruitment firms and other companies from different sectors.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global recruitment (staffing) market.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and APAC), along with the country coverage of the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Japan and Australia have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Adecco Group, Randstad Holding NV, Manpower Group, Recruit Group, Hays PLC and Allegis Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Recruitment and Staffing Agencies

Talent Acquisition Firms

Potential Audience (candidates and job seekers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Inflation Rates

2.2 Acceleration in Automation

2.3 Incline in Currency Exchange Rates

2.4 Regional Impact



3. Global Recruitment Market Analysis

3.1 Global Recruitment Market by Value

3.2 Global Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

3.4 Global Recruitment Market by Type

3.5 Global Recruitment Market by Region

3.6 Global Temporary Recruitment Market by Value

3.7 Global Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 The U.S. Recruitment Market by Value

4.1.2 The U.S. Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

4.1.4 The U.S Recruitment Market by Segment

4.1.5 The U.S. Temporary Recruitment Market by Value

4.1.6 The U.S. Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.7 The U.S. Temporary Recruitment Market by Sectors

4.1.8 The U.S. Industrial Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.9 The U.S. IT Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.10 The U.S. Healthcare Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.11 The U.S. Clerical Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.12 The U.S. Engineering Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.13 The U.S. Temporary Recruitment Market by Volume

4.1.14 The U.S. Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Volume

4.1.15 Canada Recruitment Market by Value

4.1.16 Canada Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.1.17 Canada Temporary Recruitment Market by Volume

4.1.18 Canada Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Volume

4.1.19 Canada's GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 The UK Recruitment Market by Value

4.2.2 The UK Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 The UK Recruitment Market by Segments

4.2.4 The UK Temporary Recruitment Market by Value

4.2.5 The UK Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.2.6 The UK GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

4.2.7 France Recruitment Market by Value

4.2.8 France Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.2.9 France GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

4.2.10 Germany Recruitment Market by Value

4.2.11 Germany Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.2.12 Germany Temporary Recruitment Market by Volume

4.2.13 Germany Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Volume

4.2.14 Germany GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

4.3 APAC

4.3.1 Japan Recruitment Market by Value

4.3.2 Japan Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 Japan GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

4.3.4 Australia Recruitment Market by Value

4.3.5 Australia Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

4.3.6 Australia GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Volume of Mergers & Acquisitions

5.1.2 Declining Rate of Unemployment

5.1.3 Growth of Industrial Production

5.1.4 Increasing Use of Mobile Platforms

5.1.5 Acceleration in Online Recruitment Processes

5.1.6 Campus Placement Programs

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Budding New Business Environment

5.2.2 Rise in Foreign Born Workers in the US

5.2.3 Rising Staffing Index

5.2.4 Increasing Share of Full-Time Employment

5.2.5 Accelerating Job Opening and Hires

5.2.6 Skilled Workers and Professional Demand

5.2.7 VMS and MSP Usage

5.2.8 Increasing Spending on Recruitment Process Outsourcing

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Declining Labor Force Participation

5.3.2 Ageing Workforce



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Recruitment Market Share by Company

6.1.2 Recruitment Firms Comparison by Regional Exposure

6.1.3 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.4 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

6.2 Regional Market

6.2.1 The US Recruitment Market Share by Company

6.2.2 Canada Recruitment Market Share by Company

6.2.3 Germany Recruitment Market Share by Company

6.2.4 France Recruitment Market Share by Company

6.2.5 Japan Recruitment Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Adecco Group

7.2 Randstad Holding NV

7.3 Manpower Group

7.4 Recruit Holdings

7.5 Hays PLC

7.6 Allegis Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kkwtd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900