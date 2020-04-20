Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Aesthetic Devices Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Treatment; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global skin aesthetic devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,332.90 million in 2027 from US$ 1,797.49 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of the skin aesthetic devices market is primarily attributed to the factors such as rising preference toward minimally invasive procedures, increase in number of cosmetic surgeries, and growth in population between the ages 30 and 65 years. However, high cost of surgeries along with clinical risks and complications associated with aesthetic procedures are the factors impeding the skin aesthetic devices market growth. However, increasing disposable incomes and the expanding middle-class population are likely to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the global skin aesthetic device providers in the coming years.



In the recent years, the adoption of minimally invasive procedures has increased worldwide due to their benefits such as smaller incisions, faster recovery times, and reduced pain and scarring. Moreover, these surgeries are known for a greater accuracy rate compared to traditional open surgical procedures. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures has increased by ~200% since 2000, with no indication of reduction.



Further, in 2018, almost 18 million people underwent minimally invasive surgical as well as cosmetic procedures in the US. This signifies that nearly 250,000 more procedures were performed in 2018 as compared to previous year. In 2018, the ASPS member plastic surgeons performed ~12,000 more liposuction procedures and 13,000 more breast augmentations surgeries.



The skin aesthetic devices market, based on the product, has been segmented into laser skin resurfacing devices, nonsurgical skin tightening devices, micro-needling products, and light therapy devices. In 2019, the laser skin resurfacing devices held the largest share of the market. However, the nonsurgical skin tightening devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on treatment, the skin aesthetic devices market has been segmented into skin tightening, instant rejuvenation, body contouring, laser lipo, and other treatments. In 2019, the skin tightening treatment segment held the largest share of the market. The nonsurgical procedures of this treatment involves the use of targeted energy to heat deeper layers of skin, which stimulates collagen and elastin regeneration, thereby bringing gradual improvements in skin tone and texture.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Skin Aesthetic Devices Market- By Product

1.3.2 Global Skin Aesthetic Devices Market- By Treatment

1.3.3 Global Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - By End User

1.3.4 Global Skin Aesthetic Devices Market- By Geography



2. Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Skin Aesthetic Devices - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South & Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Skin Aesthetics Devices Market - Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Preference toward minimally invasive procedures

5.1.2 Increase in number of cosmetic surgeries

5.1.3 Growth in population between the ages 30 and 65 years

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High cost of surgeries

5.2.2 Clinical Risks and complications associated with aesthetic procedures

5.2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on medical aesthetic industry

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing disposable incomes and the expanding middle-class population

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Product innovations

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Skin Aesthetic Devices Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Skin Aesthetic Devices Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Skin Aesthetic Devices Market Revenue Share, by Product Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Micro-Needling Products

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Micro-Needling Products: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Light Therapy Devices

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Light Therapy Devices: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - By Treatment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, by Treatment, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Skin Tightening

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Skin Tightening: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Instant Rejuvenation

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Instant Rejuvenation: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Body Contouring

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Body Contouring: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Laser Lipo

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Laser Lipo: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Other Treatments

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Other Treatments: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Skin Aesthetic Devices Market, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals and Aesthetic Clinics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals and Aesthetic Clinics: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Medical Spas and Beauty Salons

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Medical Spas and Beauty Salons: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Home Settings

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Home Settings: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Skin Aesthetic Devices Market- Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market

10.2 Europe: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market

10.4 Middle East & Africa: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market

10.5 South and Central America: Skin Aesthetic Devices Market



11. Skin Aesthetic Devices Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. COMPANY PROFILES



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



Companies Mentioned



Lumenis

Cutera Inc.

Merz Pharma

Candela Corporation

Sciton, Inc.

Fotona

Venus Concept

Allergan plc.

Cynosure

Alma Lasers



