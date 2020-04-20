            iTeos Therapeutics to Present Data from First-in-Human Study of A2A Receptor Antagonist at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2020

iTeos Therapeutics to Present Data from First-in-Human Study of A 2A Receptor Antagonist at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2020



Gosselies, Belgium and Cambridge, MA – April 20, 2020. iTeos Therapeutics, a privately-held biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies, announces today that it will present initial data on the first-in-human study of its highly innovative and differentiated A 2A receptor antagonist, EOS-850 in a virtual poster presentation at the upcoming American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting 2020, taking place April 27-28th.

The abstract and video presentation details are as follows:

Title: First in human study with EOS100850, a novel potent A 2A antagonist, shows excellent

tolerance and clinical benefit in immune resistant advanced cancers (CT152)

Session: Phase I Clinical Trials

Abstract #: 10228

Authors: Laurence Buisseret, et al.

The video presentation and full abstract will be available on the AACR conference website from 9:00 AM ET on Monday, April 27th.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of pople living with cancer by designing and developing next generation immunotherapies targeting two key resistance pathways to checkpoint therapy: the adenosine pathway and regulatory T cells (Tregs). The Company’s lead program, EOS-850, is a best-in-class adenosine A 2A receptor antagonist currently in a Phase 1/2 study. Its second program, a fully human ADCC-enabling anti-TIGIT antibody (EOS-448), entered the clinic in February 2020. The Company recently closed $125 Million Series B2 Financing from lead biotech investors including RA Capital, Boxer Capital, MPM Capital, Janus Henderson Advisors, RTW Investments, Invus, and HBM Partners. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a world-class research center in Gosselies, Belgium. For more information, please visit www.iteostherapeutics.com .

