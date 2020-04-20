Edmonton, Alberta, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines will support ongoing efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve by complying with the Minister of Transport’s new requirement that all air travellers in Canada have a removable, non-medical mask or face covering to cover their mouth and nose during travel.

The requirement comes into effect at 12:00 EST on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Flair requires all passengers to wear non-medical masks or face coverings upon arrival at airports as physical distancing will not always be possible prior to departure; passengers will be required to confirm that they have a non-medical mask or face covering in their possession prior to boarding.

To support passengers in adjusting to these new requirements, Flair Airlines customer service agents will have complimentary non-medical masks available at check-in counters for passengers unable to provide their own.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, our team at Flair has been steadfast in our commitment to risk mitigation,” says Jim Scott, Flair CEO. “We’ve been carrying out industry-leading aircraft cleaning protocols including disinfecting at each stop using a state-of-the-art sanitizing product that lasts up to ten days on a hard surface. We are committed to keep our customers and crew healthy and will continue to do what it takes to reinforce trust in our airline as we play an important part in the recovery of travel in Canada.”

Masks must be worn at airport screening checkpoints, during the entire flight when within 2 metres or less from another passenger who is not from the same household, and as directed by an official of Flair, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, a Canada Border Services Agency Officer, or a Canadian Public Health Official.

For full details on acceptable masks and required protocols, please visit https://flyflair.com/travel-info/customer-service/covid-19-updates.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent low-fare carrier, is democratizing domestic airfare to make it affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Flair’s summer schedule includes Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax, Charlottetown, and Saint John.

For more information please visit www.flyflair.com

Attachments

Jamina Kotak Flair Airlines 780-887-9209 media@flyflair.com