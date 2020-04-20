BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PassiveLiveness

Confirming its position as the leader in biometric technologies, Innovatrics is introducing a liveness check feature that does not require user interaction.

Innovatrics is one of the first players offering passive liveness and a highly ranked face algorithm recognized by NIST in a single package. Based on deep learning techniques and neural networks, the feature only needs a single photo to evaluate whether the user is alive. It is able to detect all of the common presentation attack techniques, such as using a photo on paper or on the screen of a device.

“Our main aim was to improve the user experience of liveness checks, which require the user to follow instructions and can be cumbersome. Simple selfie for a passive liveness check cuts down enrollment time while decreasing the abandonment rates,” explains Daniel Ferak, Head of Product Management at Innovatrics.

Innovatrics already offers an active liveness check, based on following the randomly moving dot with simple eye movement. The new solution is even less intrusive. Moreover, clients can choose to implement either passive or active liveness check, or even both, depending on their use case. In this aspect, Innovatrics is unique among its competitors to offer a choice of both solutions.

The simplicity of passive liveness check also means that it can be used more often, e.g. when assessing the security of a large financial transfer. The client also receives a score of the quality of the liveness assessment, not just a simple yes/no response. This means that clients can set score thresholds according to their own security and user experience requirements.

With passive liveness check, Innovatrics is only one of the few companies that can boast of such a solution that can operate off of a standard smartphone. This means that its deployment will immediately attract a large installed base capable of using it. Currently, it is installed as a server-side component, but the plan is to offer it purely on-device as well. This will make the liveness check instant and the demand for Internet bandwidth much lower.

