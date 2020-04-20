Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Program Management Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Business Model; Education Level" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online program management market accounted for US$ 3,916.3 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2020-2027 to reach US$ 11,986.4 million by 2027.



For higher education, the institutions that are focusing on developing or expanding their online programs have to make strong decision on whether to leverage a third-party OPM organization or attempt to build and execute in-house. The online learning is capital intensive, and the culture and processes around supporting, attracting, and retaining the adult learners differ from those needed for traditional learners. The institutions face several resource constraints and further venturing into online learning has considerable risk as the development of the program needs upfront investment.



The public-private collaborations have the potential for reducing these complexities and enable schools to concentrate on their core operation of teaching and learning. Additionally, the strategic partnerships are made between universities and colleges with OPM support to take steps to launch expanded online support services for stimulating the online education growth. For instance, Texas Woman's University partnered with Keypath Education to provide two online programs focused on Family Nurse Practitioners (FNP). Such courses will help in developing advanced skills of primary care providers. Online program managers (OPMs), who are driving an increasing number of programs, are responding to universities' and colleges' desire for more flexibility and control in running the courses. OPM providers also increasing various services, while individual OPMs are enhancing specialties.



The rising adoption of technologies in the education industry is increasing the adoption of online learning programs. The adoption of online programs and courses by colleges and universities is driving the top online program management companies in North America. Online master's and bachelor's degrees are becoming popular among students in colleges and universities as several large institutions are moving toward online degree programs based on high-quality technical assistance in the learning experience. Enrolment for online programs is snowballing in universities as the demand for online program management is growing.



The presence of fast-growing countries, rising technology adoption, increasing number of mobile devices, and presence of renowned universities are among the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of online program management in APAC. Other developing regions such as MEA and SAM are also projected to grow at a steady pace owing to increasing government initiatives to digitalize the economy with the adoption of advanced technologies for online learning courses.



The market for online program management is segmented into business model, education level, and geography. Based on business model, the online program management market is further segmented into revenue share, hybrid, and fee for service. Based on education level, the online program management market is further segmented into under graduate, post graduate, professional certifications, and others. Geographically, the online program management market is fragmented into five regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global online program management market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global online program management market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Online Program Management Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Online Program Management Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in demand for online professional courses as well as degrees

5.1.2 Low cost business model

5.2 Restraint

5.2.1 Impact of fraudulent and non-accredited degrees

5.3 Opportunity

5.3.1 Increase in acceptance of online education in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Improvement in internet infrastructure

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Online Program Management Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Online Program Management Market Overview

6.2 Online Program Management Market -Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players



7. Online Program Management Market Analysis - By Business Model

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Online Program Management Market Breakdown, By Business Model, 2017 & 2027

7.3 Revenue-Sharing

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Revenue-Sharing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Hybrid

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Hybrid Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Fee-for-Service

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Fee-for-Service Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Online Program Management Market Analysis - By Education Level

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Online Program Management Market Breakdown, By Education Level, 2017 & 2027

8.3 Under Graduate

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Under Graduate Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Post-Graduation

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Post-Graduation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Professional Certifications

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Professional Certifications Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Online Program Management Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Online Program Management Market

9.3 Europe: Online Program Management Market

9.4 APAC: Online Program Management Market

9.5 MEA: Online Program Management Market

9.6 SAM: Online Program Management Market



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiatives

10.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3 Partnerships



11. Company Profiles



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Glossary of Terms



Companies Mentioned



2U, Inc.

Academic Partnerships

Apollidon

Bisk Education, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Keypath Education

Noodle Partners

Online Education Services

Pearson PLC

Wiley Education Services



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c15cdd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900