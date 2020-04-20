Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distributed Control Systems Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global distributed control systems (DCS) market was valued at US$ 2.04 billion in 2018 and is projected to account for US$ 3.90 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.



In line with the ongoing technological revolution, control over the complicated process is required to ensure decent performance, and therefore, the industrial automation systems are combined with advanced automation control technologies. DCS are the solutions that have been primarily developed for process automation, and thus, a rising focus on the same is driving the DCS market. Ability to analyze process outcomes for greater plant safety is one of the key factors contributing to the DCS market growth. Also, the systems are equipped with a desired secured system that can manage system functions, thereby providing a better control over factory automation. DCS are responsible for organizing a complete automation control structure into a unified system. DCS has varied applications in power generation, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and chemicals industries, among others.



The rising smart city and infrastructural developments across North America have been creating the huge opportunities for the business expansion of the DCS providers. Growing inclination toward the implementation of green industrialization and use of renewable energy in developed countries is another crucial factor boosting the DCS market in this region. With the trending infrastructure modernization, the use of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology is also increasing to ensure real-time problem-solving, effectiveness, and controlled and easy management. The smart city projects have also gained momentum in other regions in the world.



These projects also include the implementation of intelligent transport systems, smart waste management, and robust information technology that will improve the quality of life, along with creating greater employment opportunities. Analytical solutions are essential for making crucial decisions pertaining to these projects, as well as the development of the industrial sector; this is mainly due to the need to monitor expensive assets, manage price fluctuations, and reduce operational cost. This is also catalyzing the DCS market.



Several key players operating in the global DCS market are ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., NovaTech, LLC, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, among others.



Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the distributed control system market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Distributed control systems - Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Distributed Control System Market Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 Distributed Control Systems Market - North America PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Distributed Control Systems Market - Europe PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Distributed Control Systems Market - APAC PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Distributed Control Systems Market - MEA PEST Analysis

4.3.5 Distributed Control Systems Market - SAM PEST Analysis



5. Distributed Control Systems Market - Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Swift growth of industrial infrastructure and enhanced focus on automation

5.1.2 Increasing Demand of Electricity

5.1.3 Constant rise in labor costs and need for accuracy in production

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High capital expenditure value

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing infrastructure development and smart cities

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Integration of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and artificial intelligence

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Distributed Control Systems Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Distributed Control Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Top Five Players



7. Distributed Control System Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Distributed Control System Market Breakdown, by Component, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hardware Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Services

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Distributed Control System Market Analysis - By Industry Vertical

8.1 Overview

8.2 Distributed Control System Market Breakdown, By Industry Vertical, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Power Generation

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Power Generation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Pharmaceutical

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Pharmaceutical Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Oil & Gas

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Oil & Gas Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Food & Beverage

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Food & Beverage Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Chemicals

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Chemicals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Global Distributed Control System Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Distributed Control Systems Market

9.3 Europe Distributed Control Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.4 APAC: Distributed Control Systems Market

9.5 MEA: Distributed Control Systems Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

9.6 SAM: Distributed Control Systems Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 Merger and Acquisition

10.3 New Development



11. Company Profiles



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Glossary of Terms



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

NovaTech, LLC

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp

Yokogawa Electric Corporation



