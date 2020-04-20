GOLETA, Calif., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, today announced the first patents awarded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its ground-breaking XBAR® technology designed for 5G and WiFi. Resonant’s patent portfolio now numbers over 200 patents filed or issued, more than 50 of which are specifically focused on 5G.



Resonant has filed numerous patent applications with respect to its XBAR® technology, both domestically and abroad. Resonant was awarded US Patent No. 10,491,192, titled: Transversely-excited film bulk acoustic resonator and US Patent No. 10,601,392, titled: Solidly-mounted transversely-excited film bulk acoustic resonator. Resonant also received an indication from the US Patent & Trademark Office that a third US Patent, titled Transversely-excited film bulk acoustic resonators for high power applications, will issue before the end of April. These are the first issued patents that protect the company’s novel resonator structure, which is optimized for the wide bandwidths, high frequencies, high powers and low loss required for 5G. Realizing these new requirements is critical for the success of 5G and the enhanced user experience promised by this next generation wireless technology.

“In the transition from 3G to 4G, when new spectrum was allocated, this changed the necessary filter performance, and hence the required filter structure. What resulted was new 4G filter structures, Film Bulk Acoustic Resonators (FBAR) and Solidly Mounted Resonators (SMR). In the same way, 5G has a new spectrum allocation which is much wider bandwidth (100’s of megahertz rather than 10’s of megahertz) in order to realize the high data-rates demanded by today’s users and 5G applications,” stated George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “This requires a new filter structure, our XBAR, which was designed and optimized specifically to meet the exacting standards of 5G and WiFi and allow for the co-existence of these technologies as more users operate in this high frequency spectrum. The accuracy of Resonant’s Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN®) design platform allowed our design team to explore different structures and focus on the optimum for this application.”

Building on the initial success and performance breakthroughs of its XBAR technology, Resonant recently demonstrated expanded performance for XBAR for RF filters that can manage the co-existence of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 and 6E networks, protecting each from co-interference and the resulting degradation in network performance. Co-existence of 5G and Wi-Fi is an emerging and significant challenge to real-world deployments. According to Navian Inc., 5 GHz band for Wi-Fi which is essential for smartphones sits between the 4.5 GHz and 6-7 GHz bands. If these frequencies are to be fully utilized, each bandwidth would need a steep filter. Also with n77 and n79, high-performance filter would be needed at the same time, since band gap of 200 MHz is too narrow to be utilized fully.

