New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pay TV Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886326/?utm_source=GNW



The global pay TV market size is anticipated to reach USD 260.0 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.7% over the forecast period. Rising competition from OTT media providers is prompting pay TV operators to disrupt existing business models and strategize more efficient profit generation methodologies. Additionally, emerging players, such as MOBITV, offer customized, cost-effective, and flexible options to their customers according to their demand, thus ensure customer satisfaction. This is expected to prompt new and existing players to diversify their existing service offerings and ensure healthy competition in the market for pay TV.



The IPTV segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the advent of 5G technology.Increased bandwidth and enhanced ability to build virtual end-to-end networks for specific applications is a major driving factor for the industry.



Additionally, the rapid proliferation of the 5G delivery model in emerging economies is expected to provide consumers with a high-definition 4K viewing experience.Moreover, the adoption of 5G integrated with IPTV services is expected to enable the hospitality industry to improve its service offerings.



The technology is expected to facilitate more efficient data collection, analysis, and optimization to offer more personalized television viewing experience to the hospitality industry.



Furthermore, Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) technology is expected to bring content and applications closer to the network edge, thus reducing latency and enable service optimization.MEC facilitates users to access content with minimum delay and increase IPTV network capacity via Software-Defined Networks (SDN), which improves the user’s quality of experience, thus offering encouraging growth prospects to the market.



Additionally, MEC is also expected to offer enhanced security to the network system by safeguarding viewers’ information and television viewing trends, which is expected to drive the market for pay TV over the forecast period.



Rising demand amongst customers to access television from anywhere in the world on various devices such as mobile phones and tabs is promoting service providers to adopt cloud computing methodologies.Cloud computing offers a flexible and unified platform to holistically manage content monetization and security, thus enabling service providers to simplify business practices.



Furthermore, the adoption of cloud technology also enables service providers to leverage the ‘as-a-service’ business model, thereby helping to generate new and sustained revenue streams.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The IP segment is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 7.0%, owing to rising adoption of OTT media platforms amongst customers

• The satellite TV segment will continue to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth can be associated with the provision of offering customers with low-priced access to live coverage of important events

• Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to comparatively lower internet rates and daily content upgrades, thus ensuring easier access to consumers

• Some of the key players in the pay TV market are DIRECTV, DISH Network Corporation, Carter Communications, Foxtel, and Comcast Corporation.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886326/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001