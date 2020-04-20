Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Power Equipment Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Equipment Type; Power Source; Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global outdoor power equipment market accounted for US$ 25.55 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020-2027 to reach US$ 34.11 billion by 2027. The demand for landscaping services is increasing owing to factors such as rising urbanization, infrastructure development, high disposable incomes, and presence of large commercial spaces. On the contrary, due to high maintenance costs of equipment that are used for heavy applications may restrain the growth of outdoor power equipment market. The growing traction of robotic lawn mowers among end users and demand for connected equipment will boost the outdoor power equipment market growth during the forecast period.



Globally, the outdoor power equipment market is experiencing an intense growth with regard to continuous infrastructural developments taking place across the globe. In addition, the growing investments in infrastructure and construction industry is fueling the demand for these equipment in the commercial sector. The increasing focus on sustainable environmental growth, rising construction industry, and growing number of electric-powered equipment are among the key driving factors for the growth of the global outdoor power equipment market. North America held the largest share of the outdoor power equipment market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2020-2027. Europe and APAC held the second and third position, respectively, in the global outdoor power equipment market in 2019.



The overall outdoor power equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the outdoor power equipment market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global outdoor power equipment market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in outdoor power equipment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Outdoor Power Equipment Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Sustainable environmental growth and rising construction industry

5.1.2 Growing traction of electric-powered equipment

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High maintenance costs

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising technology integration in outdoor power equipment

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints



6. Outdoor Power Equipment - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Outdoor Power Equipment Market Overview

6.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Outdoor Power Equipment Market Analysis - By Equipment Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, By Equipment Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Lawn Mowers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Lawn Mowers: Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Blowers

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Blowers: Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Tillers and Cultivators

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Tillers and Cultivators: Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Chainsaws

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Chainsaws: Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6.3 Top Handle Chainsaws Market Forecast and Analysis

7.6.3.1 Top Handle Chainsaws: Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6.4 Rear Handle Chainsaws Market Forecast and Analysis

7.6.4.1 Rear Handle Chainsaws: Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Trimmers

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Trimmers: Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Hedge Trimmers

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Hedge Trimmers: Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.9 Sprayers

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Sprayers: Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.10 Mist Dusters

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Mist Dusters: Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.11 Other Equipment Types

7.11.1 Overview

7.11.2 Other Equipment Types: Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Outdoor Power Equipment Market - By Power Source

8.1 Overview

8.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Power Source (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Electric-Powered

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Electric-Powered: Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Fuel-Powered

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Fuel-Powered: Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Outdoor Power Equipment Market - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Commercial: Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Residential

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Residential: Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Outdoor Power Equipment Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Outdoor Power Equipment Market

10.3 Europe: Outdoor Power Equipment Market

10.4 APAC: Outdoor Power Equipment Market

10.5 MEA: Outdoor Power Equipment Market

10.6 SAM: Outdoor Power Equipment Market



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



Companies Mentioned



ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Ariens Company

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

MTD Products Inc.

STIGA S.p.A.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

The Toro Company

YAMABIKO Corporation



