Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Services Market by Service Type (Managed Security, Managed Network, Managed Data Center and IT Infrastructure, and Managed Communication and Collaboration), Vertical, Organization Size, Deployment Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global managed services market is expected to grow from USD 223.0 billion in 2020 to USD 329.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%
Factors that drive the market growth of the managed services market are lack of IT skilled professionals, and cost reduction and lower IT budgets to force enterprises to leverage managed services. The increasing pressure from statutory regulations across the globe is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.
Small and medium-sized enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The IT spending in the SMEs segment is estimated to increase at a high rate. According to a study, the CAGR for IT spend by SMEs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) between 2018 and 2023 is expected to be 3.8%, as compared with 2.7% of the overall market. This rise is expected to give a boost to managed service providers, especially as smaller businesses move to the cloud, automate services, and explore advanced digital technologies. Hence, Managed Service Providers (MSPs )are focusing on the SMEs segment to acquire potential customers.
Banking, financial services and insurance vertical to hold the largest market share in 2020 in the managed services market
The BFSI vertical is a highly regulated vertical with a large number of compliances and regulations. Enterprises are highly charged for violation of these regulations. Hence, to avoid fines enterprises require managed services. Data encryption and secure back up are highly demanded by these enterprises, along with a full range of Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR) solution, to meet federal compliance regulations. MSPs that specialize in BDR for financial services help these businesses protect sensitive information, mitigate downtime, and promote the overall business continuity.
Managed services market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The high growth of the market in APAC is attributed to high data breach cost or loss due to a cyberattack, lack of IT budget, and continuously increasing SMEs are driving the growth of the market. For instance, healthcare providers could suffer a loss of USD 23 million due to cyberattacks. SMEs lack IT budget and have high cloud adoption compared to large enterprises; thus, SMEs are opting for the managed services model at a high rate.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Managed Services Market
4.2 Managed Services Market in North America, By Service Type and Country
4.3 Managed Services Market in Europe, By Service Type and Country
4.4 Managed Services Market in Asia Pacific, By Service Type and Vertical
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Lack of It Skilled Professionals
5.2.1.2 Cost Reduction and Lower It Budgets to Force Enterprises to Leverage Managed Services
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Pressure From Statutory Regulations Across the Globe
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 High Cloud Adoption and Increasing Automation in It Environments
5.2.3.2 Continuously Increasing Demand For Managed Services Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Sales and Marketing Staff, Training, and Cybersecurity to Severely Affect the Growth of Managed Service Providers
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Spark New Zealand Leveraged Commvault'S Hyperscale Appliances Solution to Replace its Budget and Time-Consuming Legacy Systems
5.3.2 J.Crew Group Deployed Modern It Solution to Attain Flexible Cloud Infrastructure to Tackle Unforeseen Business Requirements and Use Cases
5.3.3 Snohomish County Public Utility District Deployed Opentext Cloud Managed Services For Improved Business Value and Agility
6 Managed Services Market, By Service Type
6.1 Introduction
7 Managed Services Market, By Managed Security Service
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Managed Security Services: Managed Services Market Drivers
7.2 Managed Identity and Access Management
7.2.1 Managed Identity and Access Management: Managed Services Market Drivers
7.3 Managed Antivirus/Antimalware
7.3.1 Managed Antivirus/Antimalware: Managed Services Market Drivers
7.4 Managed Firewall
7.4.1 Managed Firewall: Managed Services Market Drivers
7.5 Managed Risk and Compliance Management
7.5.1 Managed Risk and Compliance Management: Managed Services Market Drivers
7.6 Managed Vulnerability Management
7.6.1 Managed Vulnerability Management: Managed Services Market Drivers
7.7 Managed Security Information and Event Management
7.7.1 Managed Security Information and Event Management: Managed Services Market Drivers
7.8 Managed Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems
7.8.1 Managed Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems: Managed Services Market Drivers
7.9 Managed Unified Threat Management
7.9.1 Managed Unified Threat Management: Managed Services Market Drivers
7.10 Managed Encryption
7.10.1 Managed Encryption: Managed Services Market Drivers
7.11 Others
8 Managed Services Market, By Managed Network Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Managed Network Provisioning
8.2.1 Managed Network Provisioning: Managed Services Market Drivers
8.3 Network Monitoring and Management
8.3.1 Managed Network Monitoring and Management: Managed Services Market Drivers
8.4 Managed Software Defined-Wide Area Network
8.4.1 Managed Software Defined-Wide Area Network: Managed Services Market Drivers
9 Managed Services Market, By Managed Data Center and IT Infrastructure Service
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Storage Management
9.2.1 Storage Management: Managed Services Market Drivers
9.3 Server Management
9.3.1 Server Management: Managed Services Market Drivers
9.4 Managed Print Services
9.4.1 Managed Print Services: Managed Services Market Drivers
9.5 Others
10 Managed Services Market, By Managed Communication and Collaboration Service
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Managed Voice Over Internet Protocol
10.2.1 Managed Voice Over Internet Protocol: Managed Services Market Drivers
10.3 Managed Unified Communication as a Service
10.3.1 Managed Unified Communication as a Service: Managed Services Market Drivers
10.4 Others
11 Managed Services Market, By Managed Mobility Service
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Device Life Cycle Management
11.2.1 Device Life Cycle Management: Managed Services Market Drivers
11.3 Application Management
11.3.1 Application Management: Managed Services Market Drivers
12 Managed Services Market, By Managed Information Service
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Business Process Management
12.2.1 Business Process Management: Managed Services Market Drivers
12.3 Managed Operational Support Systems/Business Support Systems
12.3.1 Managed Operational Support Systems/Business Support Systems: Managed Services Market Drivers
13 Managed Services Market, By Organization Size
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Large Enterprises
13.2.1 Large Enterprises: Managed Services Market Drivers
13.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
13.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Managed Services Market Drivers
14 Managed Services Market, By Deployment Type
14.1 Introduction
14.2 On-Premises
14.2.1 On-Premises: Managed Services Market Drivers
14.3 Cloud
14.3.1 Cloud: Managed Services Market Drivers
15 Managed Services Market, By Vertical
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Telecom
15.2.1 Telecom: Managed Services Market Drivers
15.3 Information Technology
15.3.1 Information Technology: Managed Services Market Drivers
15.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
15.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance: Managed Services Market Drivers
15.5 Consumer Goods and Retail
15.5.1 Consumer Goods and Retail: Managed Services Market Drivers
15.6 Manufacturing
15.6.1 Manufacturing: Managed Services Market Drivers
15.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
15.7.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Managed Services Market Drivers
15.8 Education
15.8.1 Education: Managed Services Market Drivers
15.9 Energy and Utilities
15.9.1 Energy and Utilities: Managed Services Market Drivers
15.10 Media and Entertainment
15.10.1 Media and Entertainment: Managed Services Market Drivers
15.11 Others
16 Managed Services Market, By Region
16.1 Introduction
16.2 North America
16.2.1 North America: Managed Services Market Drivers
16.2.2 United States
16.2.3 Canada
16.3 Europe
16.3.1 Europe: Managed Services Market Drivers
16.3.2 United Kingdom
16.3.3 Rest of Europe
16.4 Asia Pacific
16.4.1 Asia Pacific: Managed Services Market Drivers
16.4.2 India
16.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific
16.5 Middle East and Africa
16.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Managed Services Market Drivers
16.5.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
16.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
16.6 Latin America
16.6.1 Latin America: Managed Services Market Drivers
16.6.2 Brazil
16.6.3 Rest of Latin America
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
17.1.1 Visionary Leaders
17.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators
17.1.3 Innovators
17.1.4 Emerging Companies
18 Company Profiles
18.1 Introduction
18.2 IBM
18.3 Fujitsu
18.4 Cisco
18.5 Accenture
18.6 Atos
18.7 DXC Technology
18.8 AT&T
18.9 Ericsson
18.10 Cognizant
18.11 HCL
18.12 TCS
18.13 Infosys
18.14 Dimension Data
18.15 GTT Communications
18.16 NTT
18.17 Happiest Minds
18.18 Rackspace
18.19 Huawei
18.20 Nokia Networks
18.21 Century Link
18.22 Right to Win
