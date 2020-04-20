Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Services Market by Service Type (Managed Security, Managed Network, Managed Data Center and IT Infrastructure, and Managed Communication and Collaboration), Vertical, Organization Size, Deployment Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global managed services market is expected to grow from USD 223.0 billion in 2020 to USD 329.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%



Factors that drive the market growth of the managed services market are lack of IT skilled professionals, and cost reduction and lower IT budgets to force enterprises to leverage managed services. The increasing pressure from statutory regulations across the globe is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.



Small and medium-sized enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The IT spending in the SMEs segment is estimated to increase at a high rate. According to a study, the CAGR for IT spend by SMEs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) between 2018 and 2023 is expected to be 3.8%, as compared with 2.7% of the overall market. This rise is expected to give a boost to managed service providers, especially as smaller businesses move to the cloud, automate services, and explore advanced digital technologies. Hence, Managed Service Providers (MSPs )are focusing on the SMEs segment to acquire potential customers.



Banking, financial services and insurance vertical to hold the largest market share in 2020 in the managed services market



The BFSI vertical is a highly regulated vertical with a large number of compliances and regulations. Enterprises are highly charged for violation of these regulations. Hence, to avoid fines enterprises require managed services. Data encryption and secure back up are highly demanded by these enterprises, along with a full range of Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR) solution, to meet federal compliance regulations. MSPs that specialize in BDR for financial services help these businesses protect sensitive information, mitigate downtime, and promote the overall business continuity.



Managed services market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The high growth of the market in APAC is attributed to high data breach cost or loss due to a cyberattack, lack of IT budget, and continuously increasing SMEs are driving the growth of the market. For instance, healthcare providers could suffer a loss of USD 23 million due to cyberattacks. SMEs lack IT budget and have high cloud adoption compared to large enterprises; thus, SMEs are opting for the managed services model at a high rate.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Managed Services Market

4.2 Managed Services Market in North America, By Service Type and Country

4.3 Managed Services Market in Europe, By Service Type and Country

4.4 Managed Services Market in Asia Pacific, By Service Type and Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Lack of It Skilled Professionals

5.2.1.2 Cost Reduction and Lower It Budgets to Force Enterprises to Leverage Managed Services

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Pressure From Statutory Regulations Across the Globe

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Cloud Adoption and Increasing Automation in It Environments

5.2.3.2 Continuously Increasing Demand For Managed Services Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Sales and Marketing Staff, Training, and Cybersecurity to Severely Affect the Growth of Managed Service Providers

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Spark New Zealand Leveraged Commvault'S Hyperscale Appliances Solution to Replace its Budget and Time-Consuming Legacy Systems

5.3.2 J.Crew Group Deployed Modern It Solution to Attain Flexible Cloud Infrastructure to Tackle Unforeseen Business Requirements and Use Cases

5.3.3 Snohomish County Public Utility District Deployed Opentext Cloud Managed Services For Improved Business Value and Agility



6 Managed Services Market, By Service Type

6.1 Introduction



7 Managed Services Market, By Managed Security Service

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Managed Security Services: Managed Services Market Drivers

7.2 Managed Identity and Access Management

7.2.1 Managed Identity and Access Management: Managed Services Market Drivers

7.3 Managed Antivirus/Antimalware

7.3.1 Managed Antivirus/Antimalware: Managed Services Market Drivers

7.4 Managed Firewall

7.4.1 Managed Firewall: Managed Services Market Drivers

7.5 Managed Risk and Compliance Management

7.5.1 Managed Risk and Compliance Management: Managed Services Market Drivers

7.6 Managed Vulnerability Management

7.6.1 Managed Vulnerability Management: Managed Services Market Drivers

7.7 Managed Security Information and Event Management

7.7.1 Managed Security Information and Event Management: Managed Services Market Drivers

7.8 Managed Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

7.8.1 Managed Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems: Managed Services Market Drivers

7.9 Managed Unified Threat Management

7.9.1 Managed Unified Threat Management: Managed Services Market Drivers

7.10 Managed Encryption

7.10.1 Managed Encryption: Managed Services Market Drivers

7.11 Others



8 Managed Services Market, By Managed Network Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Managed Network Provisioning

8.2.1 Managed Network Provisioning: Managed Services Market Drivers

8.3 Network Monitoring and Management

8.3.1 Managed Network Monitoring and Management: Managed Services Market Drivers

8.4 Managed Software Defined-Wide Area Network

8.4.1 Managed Software Defined-Wide Area Network: Managed Services Market Drivers



9 Managed Services Market, By Managed Data Center and IT Infrastructure Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Storage Management

9.2.1 Storage Management: Managed Services Market Drivers

9.3 Server Management

9.3.1 Server Management: Managed Services Market Drivers

9.4 Managed Print Services

9.4.1 Managed Print Services: Managed Services Market Drivers

9.5 Others



10 Managed Services Market, By Managed Communication and Collaboration Service

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Managed Voice Over Internet Protocol

10.2.1 Managed Voice Over Internet Protocol: Managed Services Market Drivers

10.3 Managed Unified Communication as a Service

10.3.1 Managed Unified Communication as a Service: Managed Services Market Drivers

10.4 Others



11 Managed Services Market, By Managed Mobility Service

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Device Life Cycle Management

11.2.1 Device Life Cycle Management: Managed Services Market Drivers

11.3 Application Management

11.3.1 Application Management: Managed Services Market Drivers



12 Managed Services Market, By Managed Information Service

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Business Process Management

12.2.1 Business Process Management: Managed Services Market Drivers

12.3 Managed Operational Support Systems/Business Support Systems

12.3.1 Managed Operational Support Systems/Business Support Systems: Managed Services Market Drivers



13 Managed Services Market, By Organization Size

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Large Enterprises

13.2.1 Large Enterprises: Managed Services Market Drivers

13.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

13.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Managed Services Market Drivers



14 Managed Services Market, By Deployment Type

14.1 Introduction

14.2 On-Premises

14.2.1 On-Premises: Managed Services Market Drivers

14.3 Cloud

14.3.1 Cloud: Managed Services Market Drivers



15 Managed Services Market, By Vertical

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Telecom

15.2.1 Telecom: Managed Services Market Drivers

15.3 Information Technology

15.3.1 Information Technology: Managed Services Market Drivers

15.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

15.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance: Managed Services Market Drivers

15.5 Consumer Goods and Retail

15.5.1 Consumer Goods and Retail: Managed Services Market Drivers

15.6 Manufacturing

15.6.1 Manufacturing: Managed Services Market Drivers

15.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

15.7.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Managed Services Market Drivers

15.8 Education

15.8.1 Education: Managed Services Market Drivers

15.9 Energy and Utilities

15.9.1 Energy and Utilities: Managed Services Market Drivers

15.10 Media and Entertainment

15.10.1 Media and Entertainment: Managed Services Market Drivers

15.11 Others



16 Managed Services Market, By Region

16.1 Introduction

16.2 North America

16.2.1 North America: Managed Services Market Drivers

16.2.2 United States

16.2.3 Canada

16.3 Europe

16.3.1 Europe: Managed Services Market Drivers

16.3.2 United Kingdom

16.3.3 Rest of Europe

16.4 Asia Pacific

16.4.1 Asia Pacific: Managed Services Market Drivers

16.4.2 India

16.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

16.5 Middle East and Africa

16.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Managed Services Market Drivers

16.5.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

16.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

16.6 Latin America

16.6.1 Latin America: Managed Services Market Drivers

16.6.2 Brazil

16.6.3 Rest of Latin America



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

17.1.1 Visionary Leaders

17.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

17.1.3 Innovators

17.1.4 Emerging Companies



18 Company Profiles

18.1 Introduction

18.2 IBM

18.3 Fujitsu

18.4 Cisco

18.5 Accenture

18.6 Atos

18.7 DXC Technology

18.8 AT&T

18.9 Ericsson

18.10 Cognizant

18.11 HCL

18.12 TCS

18.13 Infosys

18.14 Dimension Data

18.15 GTT Communications

18.16 NTT

18.17 Happiest Minds

18.18 Rackspace

18.19 Huawei

18.20 Nokia Networks

18.21 Century Link

18.22 Right to Win



