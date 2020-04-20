Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Printing Market by Offering (Printer, Supplies), Printer Type (Barcode, POS, Kiosk & Ticket, RFID, and Card), Format Type (Industrial, Desktop, Mobile), Printing Technology (DT, TT, D2T2), Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The thermal printing market was valued at USD 41.3 billion in the year 2019 and is projected to reach USD 53.5 billion by 2025.



The rising utilization of automatic identification and data capture technologies for improving productivity is one of the key driving factors for the thermal printing market growth. However, the stringent printing regulations and poor image quality of barcode labels are a few of the factors hindering the growth of the thermal printing market.



Retail application to dominate thermal printing market, in terms of size, during the forecast period

The thermal printing market for retail applications is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period. There is a significant demand for thermal printers in the retail sector. One of the critical factors for this high demand is the need for maintaining data by tracking inventory through barcode and RFID tags. Thermal printers are used to print these tags at significantly low costs. Also, these printers print rugged and reliable labels, which can withstand all challenging conditions such as abrasion, moisture, and extreme temperatures. Moreover, the inclination of the companies toward retailing and the growth potential of the e-commerce business is further expected to fuel the thermal printing market.

Barcode printers segment to hold the largest share of thermal printer market and witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025

In terms of market size, the barcode printers are expected to dominate the thermal printer market during the forecast period and are likely to witness significant growth in the said market from 2020 to 2025. Thermal barcode printers are extensively used in small, medium, and large businesses to label and subsequently track the products to be shipped. This is one of the significant factors that has led to the leading position of barcode printers in the thermal printer market.



APAC to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the thermal printing market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and Australia are a few major countries that accelerate the growth of the thermal printing market in APAC. Healthcare & hospitality, and transportation & logistics applications are expected to demonstrate a higher increase compared with other applications in the region.



