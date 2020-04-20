New York, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Circulating Tumor Cell Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application, By Product, By Specimen, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05886325/?utm_source=GNW



The global circulating tumor cell market size is expected to reach around USD 23.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period. The growth in cancer-related spending for the introduction of companion diagnostics and targeted therapies has driven the circulating tumor cell (CTC) market over the past years. Research organizations are engaged in endeavors aimed at developing circulating tumor cells based tests to improve cancer diagnosis in terms of efficiency and speed.



Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is anticipated to propel investments by key stakeholders in this area.Circulating tumor cell based liquid biopsy tests lead to limited trauma and enable rapid recovery owing to their non-invasive nature.



Moreover, it enables minimal invasive screening of tumors before opting for complex surgical procedures, such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgical removal of tumors, thus positively impacting the adoption.



The limited applicability of these cells in rare cancers has hampered the revenue growth up to a certain extent.For instance, there is a negligible evidence for the characterization of circulating tumor cells for sarcoma.



Conversely, several methods are being investigated for isolation of these cells, such as methods based on epithelial antigen-targeted antibodies, which are anticipated to help overcome these challenges in the coming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• CTC detection and enrichment methods accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the presence of wide availability of products for CTC enrichment and isolation

• Moreover, high penetration in terms of usage of products offered under this segment has driven the segment share

• Growing application of nanomaterials in cancer management is anticipated to drive revenue for direct detection methods in the coming years

• Devices and systems dominated the revenue share in 2019 over its counterpart segments including kits and reagents and blood collection tubes

• Presence of high-throughput automated systems coupled with the availability of a substantial number of systems to carry out detection of tumor cells has contributed to large revenue share

• CTC analysis has major applications in research settings, including investigational research, drug developments, and biomarker studies. This has resulted in a segment’s large revenue share

• Currently, whole blood specimens are the key source of CTCs, thus accounting for the largest share in 2019

• Low use of bone marrow-derived cells in clinical settings has contributed to a smaller revenue share of this segment

• Other sources include CSF, spinal fluids, urine, and pleural effusion

• Easy availability of biological specimens, such as urine, is likely to accelerate adoption under this segment

• The CTC market is fragmented in nature with the presence of well-established players, along with medium to small-sized players

• Some players operating in the space are QIAGEN; Greiner Bio One International GmbH; Menarini Silicon Biosystems; Sysmex Corporation; Bio-Techne Corporation; and Biocept, Inc.

