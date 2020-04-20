Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global telecom infrastructure equipment market was worth $383.86 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% and reach $504.56 billion by 2023. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the telecom infrastructure equipment market.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider telecom infrastructure equipment market, and compares it with other markets.



Major players in the telecom infrastructure equipment market are Huawei, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, NEC Corporation, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm, ZTE, Corning, Motorola solutions.



The increase in the popularity of IoT devices among the populace has led to a rise in demand for telecommunications infrastructure equipment. IoT is becoming popular as a greater number of people are using smart devices and are mostly working on their errands, office work, communication, sending/receiving messages using smart devices thus overwriting the traditional way. Telecom equipment manufacturers such as Cisco are already investing in the IoT industry to cater to the growing demand. According to a survey in 2018, the global IoT market is forecasted to grow to $212 billion in size by the end of 2019 and by 2025 it is forecasted to grow to $1.6 trillion. This rising adoption of IoT technologies is expected to drive the demand for telecom equipment globally.



Strict government regulations is limiting the telecom infrastructure equipment market's growth. For example, the advent of 5G which everyone is anticipating is subject to delay because of the government's regulations. Similarly, Trump administration has banned the service of Huawei with American companies as it foresees threats from the Chinese counterpart. In India, the roll of 5G technology will be delayed considering the spectrum auction process, data privacy issues and India-China border infiltration issues. The strict regulations imposed by the government will thereby restrict the growth of the market.



LTE networks provide the best ways for enhanced security of different business applications. These networks are making trends because they are economical, have low deployment cost and increased operational efficiency. The demand for growth in the private LTE network sector is witnessed because of the increased adoption of isolated systems. Statistics reveal that CAGR estimated for private LTE networks is 12.63% during the forecast period 2019-2014.



In November 2019, Ribbons Communication Inc., Nasdaq-listed software company acquired ECI Telecom Ltd. for $324 million in cash and $32.5 million shares of Ribbon's common stock, worth $130 million. Through this acquisition, it will extend Ribbon's reach into the networking market and propel into the global 5G market. ECI Telecom Ltd. is an Israel-based telecommunications equipment supplier.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Switching Equipment

Bridges, Gateways And Routers

Others

4.2. Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market, Segmentation By Infrastructure, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Wireless

Wired Infrastructure

5. Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Huawei

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu

NEC corporation

Nokia

Ericsson

Qualcomm

ZTE

Corning

Motorola solutions

Juniper networks

Ciena corporation

Alcatel-Lucent

Alvarion

ECI Telecom

GTL Infra

HFCL Infotel Ltd

Native Networks

NELCO

Nortel

Tellabs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpgee6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900