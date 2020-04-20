Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stamped Metal Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stamped metal market was worth $891.05 billion in 2019.
The stamped metal market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the stamped metal market.
Stamped Metal Market Global Report 2020 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global stamped metal market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
Major players in the stamped metal market are Alcoa, Inc., Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company, Acro Stamped Metal, Kenmode Precision Stamped Metal, Clow Stamping Company, Aro Stamped Metal Company, Inc., D&H Industries, Lindy Manufacturing Co, American Axle & Manufacturing, Nelson-Miller.
The stamped metal market consists of sales of stamped metal and related services for converting flat metal sheets into specific shapes that can be used in metal forming techniques such as blanking, punching, bending and piercing. Stamped metal is a simple and cost-effective solution for high-volume manufacturing needs.
The stamped metal market covered in this report is segmented by the process into blanking, embossing, bending, coining, deep drawing, flanging, others. It is also segmented by material into steel, aluminum, copper, others and by application into automotive, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, aerospace and aviation, electrical and electronics, telecommunications, medical devices, defense, others.
Increase in demand for metal components in the aviation industry is projected to drive the stamped metal market. Aerospace manufacturers use stamped metal to meet the need of many specifications, this technique allows manufacturers to create high-quality precision components that can comply with strict requirements. For example, Wiegel Tool Works has been a trusted manufacturer of metal stamped components for over 77 years for OEM and tier manufacturers in the aerospace industry.
Automation in the stamped metal industry is a key trend driving the growth of the stamped metal market. Automation in the stamped metal industry increases production at cheaper rates by using advanced technology such as laser cutting, allows extremely high accuracy and improved output speed. The use of robotics or automated systems for repeat activities decreases the necessary manpower in the stamped metal industry as the robots can perform a number of processes, such as bending and cutting. North America is expected to grow further in the automation stamped metal industry in 2022 due to the existence of major players such as Kenmode precision stamped metal, and Wisconsin metal parts in the region.
In October 2019, MPI Corporation acquired Precision Stampings, Inc. for an undisclosed amount through Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm. Acquisition of Precision Stampings, Inc. was aimed to strengthen MPI Corporation, a US-based company, in the manufacturing of medical, automotive, electronics, military, computer, and hardware industries. Precision Stampings, Inc., a US-based company, which specializes in manufacturing stamped metals.
Fluctuations in metal prices hinder the growth of the stamped metal market. More supply and less demand for commodities in the global market is causing the fluctuations in the price of metals such as the price of aluminum increased to 1.02 USD/lb in 2018 from 0.82 USD/lb in 2015, and decreased to 0.79 USD/lb in 2019. In 2018, as per a research study, the rise in inflation was mainly because of high oil prices, which can increase the demand for metals, which will indirectly influence the prices of metals. Therefore, fluctuations in metal pricing restrict the market's growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Stamped Metal Market Characteristics
3. Stamped Metal Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Stamped Metal Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Stamped Metal Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Stamped Metal Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Stamped Metal Market, Segmentation By Process, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Stamped Metal Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.3. Global Stamped Metal Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Stamped Metal Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Stamped Metal Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Stamped Metal Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Stamped Metal Market
7. China Stamped Metal Market
8. India Stamped Metal Market
9. Japan Stamped Metal Market
10. Australia Stamped Metal Market
11. Indonesia Stamped Metal Market
12. South Korea Stamped Metal Market
13. Western Europe Stamped Metal Market
14. UK Stamped Metal Market
15. Germany Stamped Metal Market
16. France Stamped Metal Market
17. Eastern Europe Stamped Metal Market
18. Russia Stamped Metal Market
19. North America Stamped Metal Market
20. USA Stamped Metal Market
21. South America Stamped Metal Market
22. Brazil Stamped Metal Market
23. Middle East Stamped Metal Market
24. Africa Stamped Metal Market
25. Stamped Metal Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Stamped Metal Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Stamped Metal Market Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Stamped Metal Market
27. Stamped Metal Market Trends And Strategies
28. Stamped Metal Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
29.4. About the Publisher
29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer
