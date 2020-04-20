TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), a professional staffing services and solutions firm, today announced results for the first quarter of 2020 as well as other actions taken by the Firm.

David L. Dunkel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The employment landscape has changed dramatically over the past few weeks. As a result, many staffing companies, predominantly clerical, light industrial and international companies, have provided negative commentary and taken significant actions to protect their businesses. In light of market conditions and in the interests of giving investors a perspective on the professional and technical market, we believe it is best to release high level results early. Our first quarter results of $335 million in revenue and earnings per share of 42 cents, which were driven primarily by year-over-year growth in our technology business, were aligned with our expectations. Although we have seen some impact to our business from this abrupt and unprecedented economic disruption, we believe our results provide us further confirmation of the wisdom of our strategic decision to focus our offerings in the domestic technology and professional staffing and solutions market.

We have been very acquisitive in our stock since the beginning of the year and we are sensitive to the reality that professional staffing expectations and valuations are not being meaningfully differentiated from clerical, light industrial, and international staffing companies at this time. Therefore, we elected to terminate the 10b5-1 plan filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 18, 2020. The termination of this plan was effective April 16, 2020. We have collectively returned nearly $34 million in capital to our shareholders year to date through April 15, 2020 via our quarterly dividend program and share repurchases. Subsequent to our full earnings release, we will reassess our share repurchase plans. We reaffirm our current intent to continue paying quarterly dividends as we continue to generate ample cash flows and liquidity. Our balance sheet remains strong with net debt currently of approximately $68 million, which is roughly 0.7 times trailing 12 months EBITDA.

We remain excited about our future prospects given that the current crisis, in our opinion, has only strengthened the secular drivers of demand in technology as companies assess their digital transformation efforts and international outsourcing positions. In this unprecedented remote work environment, technology professionals are capable of effectively contributing to these mission critical projects with nominal impact to their work routine. We look forward to providing more insights into our results and trends on our earnings call on May 6, 2020.”

