The global motor vehicle body market was worth $398.58 billion in 2019.



The motor vehicle body market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the motor vehicle body market.



The motor vehicle body market consists of sales of motor vehicle body and related services. Motor vehicle body industry establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing of automobile bodies such as truck, bus and coaches bodies.



Major players in the motor vehicle body market are Motor Coach Industries International, Blue Bird Global Corporation, Gillig, Mickey Truck Bodies, Utilimaster Corporation, Morgan Truck Body, Morgan Olson, McNeilus Companies, Truck Bodies & Equipment International, Reading Truck Body.



The automotive industry uses various structural materials including iron, steel, and other metals. Recently aluminum has been the most preferred metal in the automotive industry as a material of choice for next-gen and advanced vehicles. According to The Aluminum Association, aluminum is used predominately in the automotive industry attributing to its cost-effective, and environment-friendly way to improve efficiency and performance, reduce emissions, boost fuel efficiency while improving and maintaining durability and safety.



The motor vehicle market covered in this report is segmented by type of vehicle into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy trucks, buses, coaches.



Fluctuating prices of metals such as steel, iron, and aluminum is projected to limit the growth of the motor vehicle body market. According to Trade Economics, the prices of steel increased from US$ 425.0 per million ton in January 2017 to US$ 568.0 per million ton in January 2019. Moreover, the prices of aluminum increased from US$ 1670.8 million per ton in January 2017 to US$ 1803.0 million per ton in January 2019. Therefore, the fluctuations in the prices of metal is anticipated to hinder the growth of the motor vehicle body market in the forecast period.



In September 2019, Spartan Motors Inc., a North America based company, a leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries, acquired Royal Truck Body (Royal) for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, the Spartan Motors Inc. expands its manufacturing operations into Southern California, Northern California, and additional West Coast markets, advancing its U.S. footprint strategy with six additional operating facilities located in California, Arizona, and Texas. Royal Truck Body, a California based company, designer, manufacturer and installer of service truck bodies and accessories.



Increasing production of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, and heavy trucks is projected to contribute to higher demand for the motor vehicle body. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global production of motor vehicles increased from 94.9 million in 2016 to 95.6 million in 2018. Also, rising investments in the automotive industry have provided ample growth opportunities for players dealing in automotive manufacturing. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian automotive industry has attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth US$ 22.35 billion from April 2000 to June 2019. Thus, upsurge in the production of motor vehicles and rising investments anticipated driving the demand for motor vehicles body favoring the market's growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Motor Vehicle Body Market Characteristics



3. Motor Vehicle Body Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Motor Vehicle Body Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Motor Vehicle Body Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Motor Vehicle Body Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Motor Vehicle Body Market, Segmentation By Type Of Vehicle, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Trucks

Buses

Coaches

5. Motor Vehicle Body Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Motor Vehicle Body Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Motor Vehicle Body Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Motor Vehicle Body Market



7. China Motor Vehicle Body Market



8. India Motor Vehicle Body Market



9. Japan Motor Vehicle Body Market



10. Australia Motor Vehicle Body Market



11. Indonesia Motor Vehicle Body Market



12. South Korea Motor Vehicle Body Market



13. Western Europe Motor Vehicle Body Market



14. UK Motor Vehicle Body Market



15. Germany Motor Vehicle Body Market



16. France Motor Vehicle Body Market



17. Eastern Europe Motor Vehicle Body Market



18. Russia Motor Vehicle Body Market



19. North America Motor Vehicle Body Market



20. USA Motor Vehicle Body Market



21. South America Motor Vehicle Body Market



22. Brazil Motor Vehicle Body Market



23. Middle East Motor Vehicle Body Market



24. Africa Motor Vehicle Body Market



25. Motor Vehicle Body Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Motor Vehicle Body Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Motor Vehicle Body Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Motor Vehicle Body Market



27. Motor Vehicle Body Market Trends And Strategies



28. Motor Vehicle Body Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Motor Coach Industries International

Blue Bird Global Corporation

Gillig

Mickey Truck Bodies

Utilimaster Corporation

Morgan Truck Body

Morgan Olson

McNeilus Companies

Truck Bodies & Equipment International

Reading Truck Body

Miller Industries

Cottrell

Auto Truck Group

VT Hackney

J. B. Poindexter & Co.

Truck Accessories Group

The Heil Co

New Flyer of America

Gvw Group

A.R.E. Accessories

Metalsa-Roanoke

Ic Bus

Supreme Corporation

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing

Volvo Trucks North America

Horton Vans

Volvo Group North America

The Larson Group

The Reading Group

Utilimaster Holdings

Bae Systems Resolution



