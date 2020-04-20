Dublin, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Process Variable Instruments Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial process variable instruments market was worth $100.78 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.36% and reach $133.88 billion by 2023.



The industrial process variable instruments market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the industrial process variable instruments market. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the industrial process variable instruments market in the forecast period.



Industrial Process Variable Instruments Market Global Report 2020 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global industrial process variable instruments market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the industrial process variable instruments? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Industrial Process Variable Instruments market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider industrial process variable instruments market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The industrial process variable instruments market section of the report gives context. It compares the industrial process variable instruments market with other segments of the industrial process variable instruments market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, industrial process variable instruments indicators comparison.

Major players in the industrial process variable instruments market are ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Ametek Inc., Applied Instrument Technologies Inc., Applitek NV, Arizona Instrument LLC and Aventics GmbH.



The industrial process variable instruments market consists of sales of industrial process variable instruments and related services used to measure, control and record industrial variables such as temperature, flow, pressure, vacuum, combustion, level, viscosity, density, acidity, concentration, and rotation. The process variable instruments are used for measuring, displaying, indicating, recording, transmitting, and controlling industrial process variables. The industrial process variable can work mechanically, pneumatically, electronically, or electrically and comprises of instruments such as boiler controls, buoyancy instruments, chromatographs, and combustion control instruments.



The industrial process variable instruments market covered in this market is segmented by type into temperature, pressure, level, flow, others.



The complexity regarding the use of process variable instruments in the food industry restricts the growth of the industrial process variable instruments market. The process control instruments used in the food industry may contact the food product while monitoring temperature, pressure, level, and flow are required to be following the hygienic requirements designed to provide cleanable and healthy contact surfaces. Further, different food items produced require different temperatures, pressures, and sanitary requirements thus this leaves very little space for the manufacturers of industrial process variable instruments to add any extra advance features to the instrument while ensuring that it meets sanitary as well as operational requirements. Thus, the complexities of using the process variable instruments in the food industry restraints the growth of the industrial process variable instruments market.



The increasing demand for chemicals and oil and gas drives the growth of the industrial process variable instruments market. The industrial process variable instruments are used in oil and gas facilities for monitoring and controlling the operating conditions. The operating conditions are monitored to meet safety, environmental regulations, and to ensure stability in plant operations. The increased demand for oil and gas will require more production facilities to be set up, thus, increasing the demand for industrial process variable instruments. As reported by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in 2018, the per day production of oil is projected to be above 15 million barrels per day in 2040. Also, India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) predicts the demand for crude oil to reach 500 million tonnes by 2040 from 221.76 million tonnes in 2017 whereas the consumption for natural gas is stipulated to reach for natural gas 143.08 million tonnes by 2040 from 54.20 million tonnes in 2017. Thus, the growing demand for oil and gas holds a positive impact on the industrial process variable instruments market.



In July 2019, Stratford-Cambridge Group, a Michigan based private equity firm specialized exclusively in the manufacturing sector with a particular focus on engineered products acquired Applied Instruments, Inc. company for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Stratford-Cambridge Group mainly focuses on smaller, industrial companies in the Midwest, and sees organic growth opportunities with Applied Instruments Inc. that would expand its client base to other parts of the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Applied Instruments, Inc. manufacturer of RF test and measurement equipment focused primarily on the satellite, CATV, and off-air broadcast sectors of the telecommunications industry.



The companies in the industrial process variable instruments market are investing in integrating the Internet of things technology (IoT) to process variable instruments. The industrial process variable instruments such as pressure, temperature, flow level monitoring and controlling devices are being integrated with IoT to increase their efficiencies and usage. For instance, Ambetronics Engineers Pvt. Ltd, an India based provider of gas detection sensors, process control instrumentation system, launched its RS485 to MQTT IoT smart module to remotely monitor industrial sensors, from the pressure to temperature, tank levels, flow, gas levels, etc. The module allows the real-time connectivity of data to the Ambetronics cloud and offline storage for recording the sensor data when the internet connectivity is unavailable.



