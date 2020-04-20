EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global pharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced it has appointed Shawnte M. Mitchell to the role of Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. In this role, Ms. Mitchell will lead the company’s Legal team, manage certain corporate affairs, and serve as a member of the Zogenix Executive Team.



“I am very pleased to welcome Shawnte to Zogenix,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix. “Her expertise as a trusted and strategic legal advisor, especially in the area of corporate governance, will further strengthen our current in-house capabilities, supporting our goals for growth as a commercial-stage company.”

An accomplished attorney, Ms. Mitchell has more than 15 years of experience advising publicly traded and privately held companies. She joins Zogenix from Aptevo Therapeutics, where she was most recently Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Affairs, contributing to the development and execution of the company’s strategic and operational plans and overseeing compliance, governance, SEC, intellectual property, data privacy, and contractual matters. Prior to Aptevo, Ms. Mitchell was Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at the specialty biopharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions. Earlier, as an Associate at Ropes & Gray, she advised health care, life sciences, and technology clients in mergers and acquisitions, venture capital investment, and other matters. Ms. Mitchell received a B.S. in Biological Sciences from Stanford University and a J.D. from The George Washington University Law School.

"I’m excited to join Zogenix,” said Ms. Mitchell. “The company’s commitment to providing new therapies for patients with rare diseases is inspiring, and I’m thrilled to join an executive team deeply committed both to this mission and to the company’s continued success."

