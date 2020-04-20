30,000 Masks to U.S. to Help Fight Against COVID-19

Shenzhen, China, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF), a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, today announced that ATIF has donated 30,000 masks to be delivered to various organizations in the U.S. to help combat the novel coronavirus outbreak (“COVID-19”).

On April 15, 2020, Mr. Jun Liu, CEO and Director of ATIF donated 30,000 masks to be delivered to hospitals, government departments as well as local communities in Los Angeles and New York; including San Antonio Regional Hospital, City of Rancho Cucamonga office, San Bernardino County office, San Bernardino Road Station and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).

Mr. Jun Liu commented, “COVID-19 has become a global public health challenge and we shall join hands to fight against the pandemic. We believe the current hard time brought by COVID-19 is only temporary, and together we will overcome the difficulties.”

As previously announced on January 28 and February 3, 2020, respectively, ATIF had donated 1.7 million masks in China to help with fight against COVID-19. ATIF attaches great importance to its social responsibility and it has always been an honor to serve the communities in both China and the United States.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. ATIF’s core businesses include going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. At present, ATIF has business centers and service centers in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, composed of experienced consulting professionals. ATIF owns www.chinacnnm.com , a news and media website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

